Jada P took to X to share an emotional message after missing both her sister's and Wizkid's performances in Ibiza

The post sparked widespread reactions from fans, coming shortly after breakup rumours surrounding her and Wizkid

Jada P's sister Skyla Tylaa, a DJ who also works with Wizkid, played Hi Ibiza the night before the singer's UNVRS set

Wizkid's partner Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P, has set social media buzzing after sharing a candid message lamenting that she missed two major performances in Ibiza on back-to-back nights.

Taking to her X account, Jada P expressed disbelief at the timing, pointing out that her sister Skyla Tylaa, a DJ who also works with Wizkid, played Hi Ibiza on Monday, while Wizkid headlined his UNVRS event on Tuesday, and she was present for neither.

Jada P sends social media buzzing with message about Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo, @jadap

Source: Instagram

"What are the chances of my sister playing Hi Ibiza on Monday and my man playing UNVRS on Tuesday... and I'm not there for either?! ... NEXT SUMMER WE GO AGAIN I SHOULD BE IN IBIZA," she wrote.

Jada P's post comes after breakup rumours

The heartfelt message landed at a particularly sensitive moment for fans of the couple.

The post came shortly after Wizkid appeared to address swirling breakup speculation involving Jada P, which had gained traction following a string of social media posts she shared that many interpreted as self-affirmation messages.

Those posts had prompted concern among fans about the state of their relationship.

Her latest message, however, clearly referring to Wizkid as "my man," appeared to put many of those rumours to rest, much to the delight of his supporters.

Fans react to Jada P's message

The post drew a wave of reactions online, with many fans finding the whole situation amusing and others celebrating the couple's bond.

@justice____________________ wrote:

"Opps go start cry again. Their agenda was cut short 😂"

@ojoayomikun47 commented:

"I need that type of vibe that can go for miles. Omo bigwiz dey sing abeg🙌🙌🙌"

@papatee_12 shared:

"I pray for all Fc's that opps don't see our affairs they should just be wondering 👏awon ode"

@matildajacobs1974 reacted:

"Eyin olobuku ewa wo ewa wo o MY MAN mumu people😂"

@somtobe9 wrote:

"Awwwww not only ur man dear is our man 🦅"

@marcelchristino added:

"My favourite song off Morayo album just dey change everyday 😩😅...Now Apres is my favorite 🔥"

Jada P leaves fans curious after emotional post about Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng