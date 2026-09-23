A Nigerian man who studied Geology at FUTO shared a before-and-after video capturing his dramatic career and life change

The TikTok clip transitions between rocky field footage from his geology days in Nigeria and an outdoor hospital setting in the UK

His caption hinting at a difficult period between both chapters caught the attention of thousands of viewers online

A Nigerian man who once roamed rocky terrain as a Geology student at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) has gone viral after sharing a striking before-and-after clip showing how far his life has changed since relocating to the United Kingdom.

The TikTok video, posted by @ifymzy, opens with footage of a sun-drenched landscape and rocky ground, the kind of terrain familiar to any earth sciences student on a field trip.

FUTO geology graduate moves to UK to study nursing. Photo credit: @ifymzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

On screen, a caption reads:

"I was a Geology student in FUTO Nigeria."

The clip then cuts to an outdoor hospital setting in the UK, where he now stands in what appears to be a nursing uniform, with the caption:

"I'm now a student nurse in the UK 🇬🇧 but there was a time..."

From Geology Fields to Hospital Wards

The video is set to an inspirational, nostalgic soundtrack, and the tonal contrast between the two scenes carries weight.

His story resonates strongly within the ongoing Japa conversation, the term widely used in Nigeria to describe the wave of young Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

What makes his clip stand out is the pivot: he did not continue in Geology after relocating.

Instead, he chose an entirely different path, retraining as a nurse in the UK's healthcare system, a route many Nigerian graduates have taken as a way into stable employment abroad.

FUTO Graduate's Journey Strikes a Chord Online

FUTO, located in Owerri, Imo State, is one of Nigeria's leading science and technology universities. Graduates from institutions like FUTO are increasingly finding themselves navigating a gap between the degrees they earned at home and the careers available to them once they arrive in a new country.

His clip captures that reality without a single word of explanation, relying instead on two images and a half-finished sentence.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng