Whitemoney opened up about his days as a stylist, claiming married women allegedly offered him blank cheques to win him over

The reality star said his personal principles stopped him from accepting the offers, no matter how much money was on the table

He also disclosed two specific boundaries he says he would never cross, and his comments have sparked heated conversations online

BBNaija star Whitemoney has given fans a candid look into his life before reality television, sharing that his time working as a stylist came with some unexpected temptations.

Speaking publicly about the experience, Whitemoney claimed that some married women who were his clients allegedly attempted to lure him into compromising situations by dangling serious financial incentives.

Reactions as Whitemoney claims he rejected blank cheques from married women as stylist. Photo credit@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

According to him, the offers went beyond cash gifts, some women reportedly handed him blank cheques.

Despite the apparent generosity, he said he turned every offer down.

Why Whitemoney said no

The reality star made it clear that his refusal was not about the money being insufficient. He explained that his personal values formed a wall that no amount of money could break through. For him, certain decisions are not negotiable regardless of financial pressure.

Whitemoney speaks about his relationships and why he can't date married women. Photo credit@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney went further to name the two lines he says he has never crossed and does not intend to: sleeping with a married woman or sleeping with a man. The directness of his statement quickly drew attention online, with many fans weighing in on the topic of temptation, personal boundaries, and integrity.

Here is the Instagram video of Whitemoney speaking about women:

Fans react to Whitemoney's confession

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

@oluchyamaka wrote:

"Leave Lamba or no Lamba He clearly said two lines he can't cross is sleeping with a married woman or sleeping with a man. Where is the misinterpretation Abi agenda from?"

@stotz02 commented:

"%99 of igbo men and women no fit reject blank check Dis 1 dey lie igbo man way fit kpia him brother because of half plot of land igbo men are the most greedy people to do business with"

@blaze_sayzzz reacte

"Wait! Or man?? What does that mean?"

@boyramboonly wrote:

"Or man ke?"

Fans compare Laycon's win to Whitemoney's votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that fans of the BBN reality show had expressed their opinions online by comparing Laycon's massive votes during his time to Whitemoney's.

Many stated that Laycon made history, as no other reality star has made such a massive figure in their votes.

Laycon won the Lockdown edition with a total of 60% of the votes, while Whitemoney won the Shine Ya Eye edition with 40% of the votes.

Source: Legit.ng