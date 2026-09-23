A Nigerian lady received an extra package alongside her online order at her former workplace, which her sister felt and identified as a phone

She tried reaching the delivery man several times before he finally picked up, and she told him he had left another customer's phone with her

The delivery man made over 10 missed calls before collecting the phone, revealing that his salary had been withheld because of the missing item

A Nigerian lady has shared how she handled an unexpected situation after a delivery man accidentally left a stranger's phone among her packages from an online order.

The woman, who used her former workplace as her delivery address, collected her items and headed home. It was only after she arrived that she noticed an extra package she did not recognise.

Nigerian lady narrates how she found phone in wrongly delivered package. Photo Source: Twitter/Jixie_e, Getty Images/seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Source: Twitter

How she tried to return the phone

After checking her account and confirming she had not paid for it, her sister examined the package and realised it held a phone.

Rather than ignore the situation, the lady tried calling the delivery man straight away. His number was unreachable at first, but she kept trying until she finally got through. She told him plainly that he had left a customer's phone with her by mistake.

What followed was a wave of missed calls, more than ten of them, before the delivery man finally sent a message asking to retrieve the package. She told him to come at once.

When he arrived to collect the phone, he told her the full picture: his employer had withheld his salary because of the missing item. As a gesture of gratitude, he offered her ₦500, which she turned down.

Her message to others about receiving deliveries

After sharing the story online, the lady reflected on the experience and offered a word of caution to others. She noted that the situation could happen to anyone and encouraged people to pay close attention when collecting deliveries, checking their items carefully against what they actually ordered.

Her decision to return the phone drew attention online for its straightforwardness and honesty, especially at a time when many people might have been tempted to keep an unexpected item.

Read the post she shared online below:

Dispatch rider confesses love for Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady had shared the messages her dispatch rider sent her on WhatsApp after he confessed his feelings for her.

The lady was amused by his bold approach and said he had “unlocked his inner Shakespeare,” while social media users shared different views about the rider’s actions.

Source: Legit.ng