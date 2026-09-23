Kwara Police React to Viral Shooting Video at Oyun Bridge
- The Kwara State Police Command released a statement on September 23, 2026, addressing a viral video that allegedly showed officers shooting a motorcyclist near Oyun Bridge in Ilorin
- Police identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Abdurasaq Lukman, who they said knocked down Corporal Saka Azeez at high speed during a routine patrol
- The Commissioner of Police warned members of the public to verify information before sharing it online to avoid unnecessary panic
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Ilorin, Kwara State - The Kwara State Police Command has denied claims that its officers shot a motorcyclist near Oyun Bridge in Ilorin.
Legit.ng reports that the command said the viral video does not accurately reflect what happened during the incident.
Police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi signed a statement on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, clarifying the circumstances of the incident.
According to the command, officers were carrying out routine patrol and stop-and-search duties around the Oyun Bridge area when a motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Abdurasaq Lukman, rode towards them at high speed and knocked down Corporal Saka Azeez, who was on duty at the time.
What Kwara police say happened
The collision left Corporal Azeez with serious head injuries and a fracture. Lukman himself sustained minor injuries in the impact. Other officers at the scene quickly intervened, transporting both men to a medical facility for treatment.
Lukman was treated and later discharged, but the police say he remains in custody as investigations continue. Corporal Azeez, on the other hand, is still receiving medical care. Doctors are yet to carry out further examinations and scans to fully assess the extent of his head injury.
The command stressed that nobody was shot during the incident.
Kwara police boss urges caution
Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimmi, used the occasion to caution the public against sharing information online without first confirming its accuracy. The command acknowledged that citizens have a genuine interest in how police officers conduct themselves, but said the spread of unverified content risks creating unnecessary anxiety and misunderstanding.
The police also said they value public engagement and encouraged residents to seek clarification from official sources before drawing conclusions from videos shared on social media.
View the Kwara State Police Command's full statement, posted on X below:
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.