The Kwara State Police Command released a statement on September 23, 2026, addressing a viral video that allegedly showed officers shooting a motorcyclist near Oyun Bridge in Ilorin

Police identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Abdurasaq Lukman, who they said knocked down Corporal Saka Azeez at high speed during a routine patrol

The Commissioner of Police warned members of the public to verify information before sharing it online to avoid unnecessary panic

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ilorin, Kwara State - The Kwara State Police Command has denied claims that its officers shot a motorcyclist near Oyun Bridge in Ilorin.

Legit.ng reports that the command said the viral video does not accurately reflect what happened during the incident.

Kwara police deny claims that officers shot a motorcyclist during an incident near Oyun Bridge in Ilorin.

Source: Original

Police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi signed a statement on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

According to the command, officers were carrying out routine patrol and stop-and-search duties around the Oyun Bridge area when a motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Abdurasaq Lukman, rode towards them at high speed and knocked down Corporal Saka Azeez, who was on duty at the time.

What Kwara police say happened

The collision left Corporal Azeez with serious head injuries and a fracture. Lukman himself sustained minor injuries in the impact. Other officers at the scene quickly intervened, transporting both men to a medical facility for treatment.

Lukman was treated and later discharged, but the police say he remains in custody as investigations continue. Corporal Azeez, on the other hand, is still receiving medical care. Doctors are yet to carry out further examinations and scans to fully assess the extent of his head injury.

The command stressed that nobody was shot during the incident.

Kwara police boss urges caution

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimmi, used the occasion to caution the public against sharing information online without first confirming its accuracy. The command acknowledged that citizens have a genuine interest in how police officers conduct themselves, but said the spread of unverified content risks creating unnecessary anxiety and misunderstanding.

The police also said they value public engagement and encouraged residents to seek clarification from official sources before drawing conclusions from videos shared on social media.

View the Kwara State Police Command's full statement, posted on X below:

Read more Kwara State news

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Source: Legit.ng