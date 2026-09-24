Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi revealed his dream five-a-side team drawn entirely from Nigerian football legends

Iwobi's picks sparked attention after he left out all-time top scorer Rashidi Yekini and legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai

Nigeria face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, in their 2027 AFCON qualifier opener

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has selected his ideal five-a-side Super Eagles squad, and the choices he made are just as notable as the names he left out.

Speaking to members of the Nigerian media on Wednesday, September 24, ahead of Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, Iwobi was asked to pick a dream five-a-side lineup from Super Eagles history.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed the five Super Eagles legends he would select if he were picking a five-a-side squad, excluding Rashidi Yekini. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, a start for Iwobi on Friday would take Iwobi to 101 caps for Nigeria, drawing level with veteran goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, the very goalie he chose to anchor his dream five-a-side.

To match Ahmed Musa's record of 111 caps, the Fulham midfielder would need a further ten appearances beyond that.

Alex Iwobi's dream 5-a-side team

Iwobi, who has earned over 100 caps for the Super Eagles, went with Vincent Enyeama in goal.

His outfield choices were Joseph Yobo, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and John Obi Mikel.

"I'll put Vincent Enyeama in goal, I'll put Joseph Yobo, I'll put my uncle Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu, and I will also put Obi Mikel," Iwobi told Kelechi Anyikude of Sporty TV.

The selection drew attention for who was left off the list.

Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria's all-time leading goalscorer, did not feature.

Neither did legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai, former AFCON-winning captain Stephen Keshi, nor current Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who is just two goals behind Yekini on the national team's all-time scoring chart.

Other players in the camp also shared their five-a-side picks, and Osimhen appeared prominently on several of those lists, a reflection of the Galatasaray striker's standing in Nigerian football.

Nigeria eye a strong start in AFCON qualifiers

The interview took place as the Super Eagles finalised preparations for Friday's match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Coach Eric Chelle has called up 24 players for the camp, and Nigeria head into the fixture as clear favourites.

The last time these two sides met was in 2019, when Madagascar pulled off a surprise 2-0 victory.

Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon all played in that defeat. Several players from that squad are back in contention this time around, including Ola Aina, Samuel Chukwueze, except Osimhen.

With only one team set to advance from Nigeria's group, securing maximum points from the opening game is critical for Chelle's side.

Ex-Arsenal star storms Super Eagles camp

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Premier League stars and a former Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo arriving at the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The match gives Éric Chelle’s side a chance to rebuild after Nigeria missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu absent, all eyes will be on the players leading the Super Eagles’ redemption push.

Source: Legit.ng