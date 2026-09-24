A video tour of Ned Nwoko's unique mud mansion in Delta State's Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom surfaced on YouTube on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The building features handmade furniture said to be over 300 years old, three distinct parlours, and required Moroccan artisans

Despite his split from Regina Daniels, the actress's photos were spotted dominating the mansion's walls during the tour

A video giving fans a sweeping tour of Senator Ned Nwoko's extraordinary mud mansion in Idumuje-Ugboko, a kingdom within the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, has gone viral after surfacing on YouTube on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

In the footage, a man guides viewers through the property while a woman provides commentary on each section of the building. The guide explained that the entire structure was built using mud, a deliberate architectural choice that sets it apart from conventional modern construction.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko's Idumuje-Ugboko mud mansion stuns fans with Regina Daniels' photos still on display. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@nednwoko

Source: Instagram

Inside Ned Nwoko's extraordinary mud mansion

Some of the furniture housed inside the politician's mansion is reportedly over 300 years old, placing its origins as far back as the early 18th century.

The decorative POP work adorning the interior was also crafted by hand, and completing it alone took three full years. To achieve that level of craftsmanship, Moroccan artisans were brought in specifically for the project.

The compound includes a pyramid and a water fountain, both constructed from mud. According to the guide, the mansion also contains three distinct parlours, each reflecting a different cultural identity: English, Arabic, and Amiona, with a variety of artefacts displayed throughout.

Ned Nwoko's Idumuje-Ugboko mansion surfaces, fans wowed. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' photos still cover the walls

One detail that caught the attention of many viewers was the prominent presence of photos of actress Regina Daniels throughout the mansion.

Her images appeared to dominate the walls, even though she and Nwoko have since parted ways. The sighting was particularly striking given that, following their separation, Nwoko was previously reported to have removed all of the actress's pictures from his Abuja home.

Here is the YouTube video of Ned Nwoko's mansion in his hometown:

Fans online had plenty to say about the mansion and its curious decor.

@PeterChiedu commented:

"All I see, is a man with great taste and he seems to be a collector. Mud buildings is proven to last centuries. 200 years from now, when we are no more, the house will still stand but the european style that we use, will all be long gone. Sen. Ned Nwoko is a smart man."

@andrewmusa6852 wrote:

"If those chairs are 300yrs old, so it's 1726 model furniture."

@OxfordAsonna-qk5ob noted:

"It's really beautiful he decided to be unique by using mud to build not that he doesn't have the money to use block it's a good one."

@the_living_death_ratel_king observed:

"Ned love Regina ooo only her photo full everywhere vdm was right."

@dubsobanye3934 said:

"Impressive. Good Architectural design."

@blackgold727 quipped:

"The house is like indian shrine."

Ned Nwoko's wife travels with Regina Daniels' children

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila Charani, gave fans a glimpse into a family vacation abroad. In a video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, the businesswoman was seen enjoying a beach horseback-riding adventure with her children and Regina Daniels’ children.

The vacation post, however, sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans focused on the family getaway, others urged Laila not to forget the past treatment she allegedly received, bringing old issues back into the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng