Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, unveiled their stunning new luxury residence on social media

Interior design firm Vintage Luxury Interiors handled the project, which features a swimming pool, contemporary artwork and a mini cinema

The video of the couple's new home drew thousands of views and sparked lively debate online

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have moved into a lavish new home, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Popular interior decorator Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, widely known as Vintage Interiors, shared a video tour of the newly finished property on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. The clip quickly racked up thousands of views, igniting conversations online about faith, prosperity, and the rewards of gospel ministry.

Vintage Interiors shares a video of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's new house. Credit: mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Inside Mercy Chinwo's new home

The residence, designed by Vintage Luxury Interiors, blends vintage-inspired aesthetics with modern comforts. Standout features include a swimming pool flanked by a striking green wall feature, contemporary artwork, designer lighting, a mini cinema, and a covered outdoor patio overlooking a pond. The overall finish is polished and deliberate, with the kind of attention to detail that rarely goes unnoticed.

In the video, Pastor Blessed took part in the house tour, while Chinwo appeared briefly but seemed to shy away from the camera. Vintage Interiors celebrated the project in a caption, writing:

"Congratulations to my best guys @theofficialblessed & @mercychinwo thank you for believing in Vintage Luxury homes, we deliver premium or nothing only."

The location of the new house was, however, not made public.

About Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed

Chinwo, born Mercy Nnenda Chinwo on 5 September 1990 in Rivers State, first gained national attention after winning the second season of Nigerian Idol in 2012. She has since grown into one of the country's most celebrated gospel voices, with multiple albums and hit songs to her name.

She wed Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, lead pastor of The Waterbrook Church, in August 2022. The Lagos-based couple has two children together.

Mercy Chinwo’s new residence boasts luxury interiors and a special entertainment space. Credit: mercychinow

Source: Instagram

The video of Mercy Chinwo's luxury house making waves on social media is below:

Reactions to Mercy Chinwo's new house

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments on Instagram. Read them below:

@mc_fabulux commented:

"People just dey enjoy their heaven on earth"

@if_anyi wrote:

"Pastor Blessed this bar wey U put nah for wetin? nah for juice?...😂 @vintagedeluxeinteriors abeg leave pastor @theofficialblessed to enjoy his juice and holy communion for that bar😂"

@uchesv_ said:

"All is vanity but pastor Dey enjoy his own on earth"

@onyedikaah reacted:

"Luxury or nothing... This house is top notch"

@callme_adfidelis added:

"This woman get money. The husband no talk again"

Why Mercy Chinwo's husband faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk.

He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

Source: Legit.ng