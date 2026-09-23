Bobrisky shared what his best friend Tonto Dikeh said after he sent her provocative birthday pictures to post

The actress, now a born-again Christian, reminded Bobrisky of her new status as an evangelist when she saw the photos

Bobrisky also reflected on Tonto Dikeh's spiritual transformation, joking about his own chances of becoming born again

Bobrisky has given fans a peek into his hilarious exchange with Tonto Dikeh after the Nollywood actress asked him for a birthday photo to share on social media, and got far more than she bargained for.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky recounted the moment he sent Tonto two images to mark his birthday, only for her to fire back with a response that left him in stitches.

Bobrisky breaks silence on Tonto Dikeh’s response to their viral photos. Credit: @bobrisy222

Source: Instagram

According to the socialite, the actress was less than impressed by the choice of photos.

In his words:

"Yesterday, my bestie said, 'Bob, send me a picture to post for your birthday.' I sent her two pictures, and she said, 'BOBBBB! Why is there so much breast in my face? You forgot I'm an evangelist? ABEG, I need a decent picture!'"

Bobrisky said the reaction was so funny it nearly had him doubled over with laughter. He went on to declare his unwavering loyalty to Tonto, writing:

"Listen to me, Tonto, we ride forever. Even if you become a pastor, I'm still your first love, and it's forever. I'm so happy with the new you and your growth."

Bobrisky speaks about going born again

Beyond the comedic exchange, Bobrisky used the moment to reflect more seriously on Tonto Dikeh's spiritual journey.

He admitted that watching his close friend's transformation had brought him a sense of calm he had not expected.

He continued in his caption:

"In all honesty, I want to become born again because watching my friend has been giving me so much peace. ✌️❤️ But what will happen to my breassts? My big bumbum? 🤣🤣🤣"

He then added a self-deprecating note about the challenges such a lifestyle change would pose for someone in his position, writing:

"Lastly, I don cut the down part o 😩😩😩 Where I wan even start from? 😂😂😂. Dis is a big complicated suitation My love @tontolet ❤️❤️❤️."

Bobrisky reveals Tonto Dikeh’s candid words after sharing their photos. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's N2 Million birthday gift

The playful post came hours after Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had celebrated Bobrisky's birthday with a heartfelt tribute and a N2 million cash gift.

In a lengthy Instagram message, the actress described Bobrisky as her "brother," "anchor," and one of the most dependable people in her life, recalling how he stood by her during a particularly difficult period.

She presented the cheque, which she referred to as "breakfast money" for the birthday celebrant.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng