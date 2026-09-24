Canada's national statistics agency has released the top 10 most popular baby names for girls and boys born in 2025

Charlotte topped the girls' list for the first time in 2025 in the North American country, ending a nine-year run at the top for Olivia

Noah held on to the number one spot for boys for the fifth year in a row, while a new name broke into the girls' top 10

Canada's national statistics agency has revealed the most popular baby names registered in the country in 2025, with Charlotte claiming the top spot for girls and Noah holding his place as the leading name for boys.

Statistics Canada published the rankings on September 23, 2026, on X, drawing on birth registration data for the year.

Canada’s top 10 most popular baby girl names in 2025 revealed. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Peterspiro, FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

The figures showed notable shifts in the girls' list, while the boys' rankings saw a mix of rising and falling names.

Canada's 10 most popular baby girls' names for 2025

Charlotte became the most popular girl's name in Canada for the first time in 2025, ending nine consecutive years at the top for Olivia.

Both names have been fixtures near the top of the list for years — Charlotte has ranked in the top three since 2015, while Olivia has appeared in that range since 2007. Olivia slipped to second place in 2025.

Another shift in the girls' list was the arrival of Nora, which entered the top 10 for the first time. The name replaced Ava, which had featured in the top 10 almost every year since 2005, with the exception of 2023.

The full top 10 most popular baby girl names in Canada for 2025 are:

1. Charlotte.

2. Olivia.

3. Emma.

4. Sophia.

5. Amelia.

6. Sofia.

7. Chloe.

8. Mia.

9. Lily.

10. Nora.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had released its top 10 most popular baby names for boys in 2025.

Amount woman paid to deliver baby in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had disclosed how much she paid to have her baby delivered in Canada as a permanent resident.

In a video posted to her TikTok account in May 2026, Okpara, dressed in a bright pink ruffled dress layered under a black puffer jacket, danced and posed cheerfully in the lobby of a building while sharing the breakdown of her maternity expenses.

In the video caption, Okpara laid out every element of her maternity journey and the bill that came with each.

Source: Legit.ng