The UK government has published official guidance listing the categories of armed forces personnel exempt from immigration control

The exemptions cover both full-time and reserve members of HM Armed Forces, as well as international and Commonwealth forces

Members of visiting forces under the Visiting Forces Act 1952 and NATO-linked organisations are also included in the list

The UK government has published official guidance outlining five categories of armed forces personnel who are exempt from standard immigration controls when entering the country.

The document specifies which individuals connected to military service are not subject to the usual requirements applied to foreign nationals arriving in the United Kingdom.

The UK names the armed force categories that are exempted from the immigration control. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

5 categories covered by UK guidance

According to the official guidance:

1. The first category covers full-time members of HM Armed Forces who are subject to service law.

2. The second extends the exemption to reservists who are either currently deployed or are scheduled for deployment.

3. The third category applies to members of international armed forces, including Commonwealth and colony forces, who are in the UK for training purposes. This group also includes personnel operating under NATO arrangements.

4. The fourth category covers members of visiting forces listed under the Visiting Forces Act 1952, a piece of legislation that governs the legal status of foreign military personnel while on British soil.

5. The fifth category includes members of international headquarters and defence organisations, which again encompasses NATO forces operating within the UK.

UK: What exemptions mean in practice

The exemptions mean that qualifying personnel in these five categories are not required to go through standard immigration procedures that would otherwise apply to foreign nationals. This is consistent with longstanding international arrangements governing military cooperation, including the legal frameworks that allow allied forces to operate across borders without routine immigration checks.

The guidance is particularly relevant for Commonwealth nationals serving in HM Armed Forces, as well as foreign military personnel participating in joint training exercises or stationed at international defence facilities on UK soil.

The full breakdown of categories and qualifying family members is available in the UK government's official guidance on entering the UK and exemptions to immigration controls.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced five Work Visa categories that are closed to new foreign applicants.

UK: Occupations eligible for care worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced 73 nationalities whose citizens must obtain a UK airport transit visa when passing through British airports. The rule applies even to travellers who do not plan to leave the airport’s transit zone.

The requirement could affect passengers who are only changing flights in the UK, making it important to check the latest travel guidance before departure. Missing the right visa could disrupt a journey before the traveller ever reaches their final destination.

Source: Legit.ng