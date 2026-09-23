50,000 young Nigerians across six states can access free iDICE training linked to jobs and entrepreneurship

Seven fields include technology, BPO, animation, fashion, film, music, business and workplace employability skills

Applicants aged 15 to 35 can register for free, with women and underserved groups strongly encouraged to apply

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerians across the six South-South states can now apply for 50,000 free training slots under the Federal Government-backed iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme, an initiative designed to equip participants with practical skills and connect them with employment opportunities.

The programme targets young people in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states, offering training in technology, creative industries, entrepreneurship and other high-demand sectors.

50,000 Nigerian youths in six states to get jobs after iDICE training. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Getty Images

Implemented by Wootlab in partnership with Synergy Prime, the initiative forms part of a nationwide rollout aimed at improving youth employability and expanding participation in Nigeria's growing digital and creative economy.

50,000 youths to benefit from free training

The South-South programme has been allocated 50,000 training slots, giving eligible residents access to industry-relevant skills without paying application or tuition fees.

Unlike conventional training initiatives focused primarily on certification, iDICE Skills-to-Jobs is designed to prepare participants for employment, freelance opportunities and entrepreneurship.

The programme combines practical training with job-readiness support to help beneficiaries develop skills that employers and businesses require.

Successful participants will have access to pathways into employment and income-generating opportunities, although job placement is not guaranteed for every beneficiary.

Seven training areas available to applicants

The programme covers seven major areas intended to prepare young Nigerians for opportunities in emerging and established industries.

These include digital and technology skills, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), animation and gaming, fashion and design, film and music, business and entrepreneurship, and workplace employability skills.

The training is expected to help participants develop practical expertise, improve their competitiveness in the labour market and explore opportunities to establish their own businesses.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the initiative also offers an opportunity to acquire business skills and develop ideas that could generate income.

FG targets women and underserved groups

The programme is open to Nigerians aged 15 to 35 who reside in any of the six South-South states.

Eligible applicants include students, graduates, unemployed youths, job seekers and young entrepreneurs seeking to improve their professional skills.

Women, persons with disabilities and other underserved groups are particularly encouraged to participate.

Under the programme's inclusion targets, at least 40% of beneficiaries are expected to be women, reflecting efforts to expand female participation in the digital and creative economy.

The initiative is also intended to reach young people who may otherwise struggle to access professional training because of financial constraints.

How to apply for the iDICE programme

Interested applicants can register through the programme's official application link: Apply for iDICE Skills-to-Jobs.

Registration and training are completely free, with no application or tuition fees required at any stage.

Applicants are encouraged to register early, as the programme has a limited number of training slots allocated to the South-South region, TechCabal reports.

FG begins iDICE training for 50,000 youths in South-South states. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Although organisers have indicated that registration will close soon, no specific application deadline was provided in the announcement.

The initiative offers eligible youths an opportunity to acquire practical skills and pursue employment, freelance work or entrepreneurship without bearing the cost of training.

Terms and conditions apply.

FG opens applications for free solar installation training

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened applications for a free solar photovoltaic installation training programme aimed at Nigerians seeking to develop practical skills and build careers in the renewable energy sector.

The programme is being organised by the FGN Power Company in partnership with Siemens Energy and the German development agency, GIZ.

Source: Legit.ng