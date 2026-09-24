Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares
Capital Market

NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares

by  Victor Enengedi
3 min read
  • Investors can now subscribe to Nigerian public offers through WhatsApp via the NGX Invest platform
  • They can start the process by sending “Invest” to +234 812 731 9521, but must still select a stockbroker to process their applications
  • NGX said NGX Invest has supported more than 23 primary-market transactions and over N3 trillion in capital raising since its 2024 launch

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Investors in Nigeria can now subscribe to public offers through WhatsApp following the integration of the messaging platform into the Nigerian Exchange Group’s (NGX Group) NGX Invest platform.

The new feature allows investors to access eligible investment opportunities and begin the subscription process directly from WhatsApp, eliminating the need to download a separate application.

Investors Can Now Buy Shares Through WhatsApp as NGX Unveils New Service
NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares
Source: UGC

How investors can subscribe through WhatsApp

According to NGX, to access the service, investors are required to send “Invest” to the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number, +234 812 731 9521.

Read also

New phone prices as NCC begins device management system rollout

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

After initiating the conversation, users will be guided through the available public offers and the steps required to submit an application.

NGX Group said the move is part of its efforts to use technology and strategic partnerships to make Nigeria’s capital market more accessible to a wider section of the population.

The exchange said integrating WhatsApp into NGX Invest would reduce some of the barriers investors face when accessing primary-market opportunities, while allowing issuers to reach a larger pool of potential investors.

Stockbrokers remain part of the process

Despite the new WhatsApp option, investors will still need to select a stockbroker to process their applications.

This means WhatsApp serves primarily as an access point to the NGX Invest platform, while the actual subscription continues to take place through the regulated infrastructure supporting the public-offer process.

The WhatsApp integration has been added to the wider NGX Invest distribution network, which is connected to more than 100 channels through application programming interface (API) technology.

Read also

Ekekwe’s Nigerian-made Contisx smartphone launches with encrypted calls, messaging and free data

These channels include stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, mobile network operators and other financial institutions.

NGX Invest has raised over N3 trillion

The development comes as digital platforms continue to play a growing role in the distribution of investment products in Nigeria.

NGX Invest, launched in 2024, provides an electronic platform for public offers, rights issues and initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to NGX Group, the platform has supported more than 23 primary-market transactions and facilitated over N3 trillion in capital raising since its launch.

Through its API connections, NGX Invest allows financial institutions and other distribution channels to make public offers available to their customers, expanding access beyond traditional investment channels.

NGX, however, urged investors to exercise caution when using the new service.

Investors Can Now Buy Shares Through WhatsApp as NGX Unveils New Service
NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares
Source: UGC

The exchange advised users to transact only through the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number and warned them against sharing passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) or other sensitive information with third parties.

The WhatsApp integration therefore provides an additional route for investors to access public offers but does not replace the existing stockbroker-based subscription process.

Read also

Forex trading: SEC to introduce new rules for brokers, platforms

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares via PoS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted how Nigerians can subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares through Moniepoint PoS terminals, with investments starting at ₦5,250.

The process requires investor details, bank information and careful compliance with the IPO’s requirements.

However, applications close on October 13, 2026, and submitting a subscription does not guarantee that all requested shares will be allotted.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Enengedi avatar

Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.

Hot:
Demetress bell Multichoice Maduka okoye Frsc Stephanie soo husband