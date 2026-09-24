Investors can now subscribe to Nigerian public offers through WhatsApp via the NGX Invest platform

They can start the process by sending “Invest” to +234 812 731 9521, but must still select a stockbroker to process their applications

NGX said NGX Invest has supported more than 23 primary-market transactions and over N3 trillion in capital raising since its 2024 launch

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Investors in Nigeria can now subscribe to public offers through WhatsApp following the integration of the messaging platform into the Nigerian Exchange Group’s (NGX Group) NGX Invest platform.

The new feature allows investors to access eligible investment opportunities and begin the subscription process directly from WhatsApp, eliminating the need to download a separate application.

NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares

Source: UGC

How investors can subscribe through WhatsApp

According to NGX, to access the service, investors are required to send “Invest” to the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number, +234 812 731 9521.

After initiating the conversation, users will be guided through the available public offers and the steps required to submit an application.

NGX Group said the move is part of its efforts to use technology and strategic partnerships to make Nigeria’s capital market more accessible to a wider section of the population.

The exchange said integrating WhatsApp into NGX Invest would reduce some of the barriers investors face when accessing primary-market opportunities, while allowing issuers to reach a larger pool of potential investors.

Stockbrokers remain part of the process

Despite the new WhatsApp option, investors will still need to select a stockbroker to process their applications.

This means WhatsApp serves primarily as an access point to the NGX Invest platform, while the actual subscription continues to take place through the regulated infrastructure supporting the public-offer process.

The WhatsApp integration has been added to the wider NGX Invest distribution network, which is connected to more than 100 channels through application programming interface (API) technology.

These channels include stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, mobile network operators and other financial institutions.

NGX Invest has raised over N3 trillion

The development comes as digital platforms continue to play a growing role in the distribution of investment products in Nigeria.

NGX Invest, launched in 2024, provides an electronic platform for public offers, rights issues and initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to NGX Group, the platform has supported more than 23 primary-market transactions and facilitated over N3 trillion in capital raising since its launch.

Through its API connections, NGX Invest allows financial institutions and other distribution channels to make public offers available to their customers, expanding access beyond traditional investment channels.

NGX, however, urged investors to exercise caution when using the new service.

NGX Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Nigerians to Subscribe to Public Offers and Buy Shares

Source: UGC

The exchange advised users to transact only through the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number and warned them against sharing passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) or other sensitive information with third parties.

The WhatsApp integration therefore provides an additional route for investors to access public offers but does not replace the existing stockbroker-based subscription process.

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares via PoS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted how Nigerians can subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares through Moniepoint PoS terminals, with investments starting at ₦5,250.

The process requires investor details, bank information and careful compliance with the IPO’s requirements.

However, applications close on October 13, 2026, and submitting a subscription does not guarantee that all requested shares will be allotted.

Source: Legit.ng