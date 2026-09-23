Ooni of Ife Gifts King Sunny Ade Multi-Million Naira House to Mark His 80th Birthday, Video Trends
- The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reportedly presented legendary musician King Sunny Ade with a major birthday gift
- The special gesture came as the Jùjú music icon celebrated his 80th birthday, marking eight decades of his life and musical legacy
- A video from the presentation captured an emotional moment as the veteran musician knelt while the monarch offered prayers for him
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The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has honoured legendary Jùjú musician King Sunny Ade with a multi-million naira brand-new house in Akure, Ondo State.
The gift was presented to the music icon as he celebrated his 80th birthday on September 22, 2026.
King Sunny Ade, whose real name is Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, has spent decades promoting Nigerian music and culture both at home and internationally.
A video circulating online showed a touching moment during the presentation.
The veteran musician could be seen inside the new house, kneeling as the monarch offered prayers for him.
King Sunny Ade’s 80th birthday also attracted tributes from prominent Nigerians.
President Bola Tinubu described the musician as an icon of Nigerian and African music, praising his contribution to the country’s creative industry and cultural heritage.
Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also celebrated the singer as a distinguished son of Ondo Kingdom and a cultural ambassador whose music helped take Jùjú to audiences around the world.
Watch the Facebook video of the Ooni of Ife presenting the house to Sunny Ade here:
Reactions trail Ooni of Ife's gift to KSA
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
Bello Abdulkareem stated:
"May God bless all dead and alive ife kings . E seun baba wa oni of ife. Eni mo inira"
@Babarinde Ademola shared:
"That is why KSA is waxing stronger he always receives blessings from each Arole Oodua with humility, starting from Oba Adesoji, Oba Sijuade and Oba Adeyeye"
Akeem Rasheed noted:
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"The king of today, I thank God the king for the good things you did for our father King Suny Ade, you shall also live long by the power of God the king."
Patoranking prostrates for Sunny Ade
Legit.ng previously reported that Patoranking trended after he was seen greeting King Sunny Ade with respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.
The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully.
King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.