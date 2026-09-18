Content creator Femi Unfiltered issued a direct warning to Peller and Jarvis, urging the expecting couple to distance themselves from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Femi Unfiltered claimed his ongoing SP Ȧ C Nation investigation has uncovered alleged links between the church and individuals accused of theft and fraud in London

Ȧ The warning followed Peller and Jarvis's public appearances with Pastor Tobi during a UK visit, including a street procession that sparked widespread online debate

Media personality and content creator Femi Folorunsho, widely known as Femi Unfiltered, has put Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis on notice, calling on the couple to sever their ties with London-based cleric Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 17 2026, Femi Unfiltered addressed the couple directly, noting that their expected baby made the stakes of their current associations far too high.

Peller and Jarvis recieve fresh warning over their relationship with Pastor Tobi. Photo: femi_unfiltered/peller089/pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Femi Unfiltered said:

"This is a warning for Peller and Jarvis, stay away from Pastor Tobi. You are expecting a baby, the last thing you want in your life is jail time. The young boys that hold knives and attack people in London are connected to members and pastors of the SPȦC nxtion".

Femi Unfiltered speaks on SPȦC Nation investigation

In the caption accompanying the video, the content creator elaborated on his ongoing research into SPȦC Nation, the church Pastor Tobi Adegboyega founded, which was later rebranded as Nxtion Family or Nation Family Church.

He stated that he had spoken to alleged victims and gathered information connecting individuals accused of theft and fraud in London to people associated with the organisation.

"The deeper I go into this SPȦC Nation investigation, the more serious the allegations become," he wrote, adding that he was reviewing "documents, transactions, messages and victim accounts" and was only interested in evidence-backed claims.

Addressing sceptics, Femi Unfiltered insisted he had witnesses with videos and records of transactions to support his position.

"We don't care who gets in the way, anyone will be called out," he stated.

Peller and Jarvis receive warning amid fresh concerns surrounding Pastor Tobi and his church. Photo: femi_unfiltered/peller089/pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis's ties to Pastor Tobi

Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Elizabeth Aminata) had been publicly linked to Pastor Tobi following a recent visit to the United Kingdom.

The couple attended his services, appeared on stage alongside him, and participated in a coordinated street procession with the pastor and suited church members around September 6, 2026.

The procession drew significant attention online, reigniting conversations about the pastor's history and the nature of his relationship with the young influencers.

During an earlier interaction, the pair reportedly received luxury gifts from the cleric, including a Rolex watch and a Louis Vuitton bag.

The pastor has long been alleged to have a history of engaging with young people and former gang members in London, organising knife and drug surrender initiatives at church services.

However, SPȦC Nation has faced scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities, claims of exploitation, and Pastor Tobi's immigration proceedings.

Femi Unfiltered is not the first public figure to raise concerns.

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi had previously advised Peller to exercise caution in his dealings with the pastor.

At the time of writing, Peller and Jarvis had not publicly addressed Femi Unfiltered's warning.

Watch content creator Femi Unfiltered warn Peller and Jarvis about Pastor Tobi in the Instagram video below:

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng