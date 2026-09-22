The father of the late Emir Ajagungbade has recalled the touching promise his son made before his death

The grieving father said his son had been preparing to sponsor his first trip to Mecca for pilgrimage, making the loss even more painful

He described Oyeyemi as a good and caring son before appealing to Nigerians to pray for him and ask God to forgive his sins and grant him Al-Jannah

The father of slain Osun political figure Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, has shared an emotional account of a promise his son never got to fulfil.

In a video circulating online, the grieving father recalled how Oyeyemi had planned to sponsor his first trip to Mecca for pilgrimage before his life was cut short.

According to the elderly man, his son had explained why the trip had not happened earlier.

Emir Ajagungbade's father recalls the touching promise his son made before his death. Photos: Emir Ajagungbade.

Source: Instagram

He said Oyeyemi wanted him to experience the pilgrimage because he had never been to Mecca.

“He told me he would have gone earlier, but because I had never been to Mecca before, that was the main reason he decided to wait,” he recalled.

The father said his son had already begun making preparations for the trip.

Describing Oyeyemi as a good son who took care of him, the father struggled to understand how his son could be taken away so suddenly.

“Olamilekan was a good son to me. He took very good care of me. I never knew they would kill him just like that,” he said.

Oyeyemi was shot dead on September 13 during violence at the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife.

The Osun State Police Command said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and working to identify those responsible.

The bereaved father ended his emotional message with a plea for prayers.

“Please, I want you all to help me pray for him—that God should forgive all his sins and grant him Al-Jannah,” he said.

Watch X video of Emir Ajagungbade's father speaking about late son here:

Emir Ajagungbade’s father says his late son had been preparing to sponsor his first trip to Mecca for pilgrimage. Photo: Emir Ajagungbade.

Source: Facebook

Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun State.

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng