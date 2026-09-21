Former BBNaija housemate Abisola Ayoola has opened up about the challenge of building relationships with male contestants while being married

Abi said some male housemates initially appeared hesitant to get close to her because they knew about her marital status

After leaving the show, she revealed that she is considering business opportunities, including a bakery and a clothing line

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abisola Ayoola, popularly known as Abi, has opened up about one of the challenges she faced during her seven weeks on the reality show.

Abi, who was evicted alongside Araga during a Sunday double eviction, reflected on her experience and how being a married woman affected her relationships in the house.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH Newspaper after her eviction, the reality star said navigating friendships and connections with the male housemates was initially difficult.

Abi shares the challenge of building relationships with male contestants while being married. Photos: @omogeabi.

Source: Instagram

According to her, some of the men appeared to deliberately keep their distance after learning that she was married, reports The Cable.

She stated:

“The hardest part for me was being a married woman in the house and trying to navigate connections with the male housemates. At first, I felt like they were holding back because they knew I was married, but eventually, I got past that.”

Despite the initial awkwardness, Abi said she eventually managed to build connections with some of the male contestants.

She also admitted that the reality show was emotionally demanding, describing the environment as intense and challenging.

“I was emotional because of the environment. The house was intense and challenging,” she said.

Abi says some male housemates initially appeared hesitant to get close to her because they knew about her marital status. Photo: @omogeabi.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships.

Source: Legit.ng