The National Association of Nigerian Youth in Development praised NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Abubakar Audi for his handling of the Minna miners' tragedy

NANYD called out opposition parties and social media commentators for allegedly using the deaths of 37 miners to score political points against the Corps

A 10-member independent panel chaired by a retired DSS chief is investigating the cause and circumstances of the miners' deaths in Niger State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The National Association of Nigerian Youth in Development (NANYD) has publicly backed the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, over the death of 37 suspected illegal miners in Niger State, urging Nigerians to support the agency rather than exploit the tragedy.

The association's National President, Alhaji Bukura Ahmed PhD,described the NSCDC leadership's response to the incident as "swift and decisive."

"Unprecedented accountability": NANYD defends NSCDC boss after 37 miners deaths in Niger state. Photo credit: NANYD

Source: UGC

The youth group pointed to specific actions taken by the Commandant-General as evidence of his commitment to accountability.

This was contained in a statement issued and made avaialble to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

NANYD backs parade of suspended NSCDC officers

Chief among the actions cited was Audi's decision to parade the suspended Niger State Commandant, Subaru Siyaka Aniviye, and 23 other implicated officers at the Corps' National Headquarters in Abuja.

The number of personnel in protective custody rose from 21 to 24 after three additional officers were identified.

"In fact, parading those involved is a sign that he is ready to get to the root of the matter," Ahmed said in the statement.

The association also praised the directive ordering NSCDC flags to fly at half-mast across all formations for three days from Sunday, September 20, 2026, calling it "unprecedented accountability" that reflects genuine institutional remorse.

NANYD dismissed calls for the CG's removal as politically motivated, warning that such campaigns risk undermining the country's security architecture.

Independent panel investigating miners deaths

Following a directive from President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo set up a 10-member independent committee to lead the investigation.

The panel is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, and includes a professor of histopathology and representatives of both the Minna Emirate Council and the Miners Association of Nigeria.

The committee's mandate covers establishing the identities of the deceased, determining the cause and circumstances of their deaths, and assigning responsibility or negligence where applicable.

The NSCDC has said that claims linking the deaths to a specific disease remain unconfirmed until medical and laboratory results are finalised. The remains of the deceased are currently at General Hospital, Minna, for autopsy and forensic examination.

Audi's broader record at NSCDC

NANYD's statement also highlighted Audi's wider record since taking charge of the NSCDC in 2021, a tenure extended for a second five-year term by President Tinubu in February 2026.

Under his leadership, the Corps created specialised units including the Mining Marshals, Special Intelligence Squad, and Female Special Force, while establishing a Command and Staff College in Jos and an Arms Squad Training College in Udege.

Over five years, the Corps arrested more than 2,677 suspects for vandalism, illegal mining and economic sabotage, shut down over 400 illegal refineries, and generated more than N3.4 billion through the regulation of Private Guard Companies.

The association said it is monitoring the investigation closely and will issue further comments as the independent panel makes progress.

NANYD rejects calls for NSCDC boss' removal over death of 37 miners in Niger state

Source: Original

NSCDC arrest suspended commandant, 23 others

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that NSCDC paraded suspended Niger State Commandant Suberu Aniviye at its Abuja headquarters alongside 23 other personnel linked to Niger miners' deaths.

Three additional personnel were suspended in connection with the incident as the Commandant-General promised full accountability.

NSCDC ordered its flag to fly at half-mast across all formations for three days starting Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng