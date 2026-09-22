Charly Boy unveiled his adopted daughter and grandchild on social media, days after his biological daughter’s reported engagement to her female partner

The entertainer shared a warm photo of the mother and son while opening up about his personal understanding of what truly makes a family

Charly Boy declared that family goes beyond blood, sharing that some of the children he has taken in have shown him more love than his biological children

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has introduced his adopted daughter and grandchild to the public, days after his biological daughter made headlines over her engagement to a female partner.

Charly Boy shared photos of his adopted daughter and her son on Instagram, accompanying the post with a heartfelt reflection about family and the bonds that hold people together.

Charly Boy unveils his adopted daughter and grandchild on social media. Photos: @areafada1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy introduces adopted daughter

The entertainer proudly referred to the woman in the picture as his adopted daughter and the young boy as his grandchild.

His post came shortly after the widely discussed engagement involving his biological daughter, adding an interesting family angle to his latest social media update.

However, Charly Boy did not directly link the two developments or state that his post was a response to his daughter’s engagement.

Instead, he focused on what family means to him.

Charly Boy challenged the popular belief that biological ties are the foundation of every family.

“One of the biggest lies told is that blood makes you family. Family is determined more by behaviour,” he wrote.

He further disclosed that he has taken in several people as his children and claimed some have shown him more love than his biological children.

“I thank God for all his blessings; I will never take it for granted,” he added.

Read the Instagram post of Charly Boy introducing his adopted daughter here:

Charly Boy declares that family goes beyond blood. Photo: @areafada1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng