New Zealand's immigration authority published a red and amber list of occupations under its Skilled Migrant Category, affecting roles across hospitality, retail, and beauty sectors

Occupations placed on the red list include retail manager, beauty therapist, massage therapist, and hairdresser, among others

The changes are set to come into effect in August 2026, reshaping the pathways available to skilled migrants seeking to live and work in New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority has published a breakdown of red and amber list occupations under its Skilled Migrant Category, with the classifications set to reshape how certain workers qualify for residence in the country from August 2026.

Immigration New Zealand announced the changes as part of further adjustments to the Skilled Migrant Category, with roles spread across hospitality, retail, health and beauty, and information and communications technology now formally categorised under either the red or amber list.

New Zealand places retail managers, beauty therapists and hairdressers on the red list for skilled migrants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the red and amber lists mean for foreign skilled workers

The red list carries more significant implications for applicants. Roles placed on the red list include:

Retail manager Hospitality/retail and service manager Beauty therapist Massage therapist Hairdresser Hair and beauty salon manager

Workers in these occupations face tighter restrictions on their pathway to residence compared to those in amber-listed roles.

The amber list covers a broader range of positions, including:

Accommodation and Hospitality Manager Hotel or Motel Manager Hotel Service Manager Bed and Breakfast Operator Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager Café/Restaurant Manager Baker Pastrycook Chef Customer Service Manager Office Manager ICT Customer Support Officer ICT Support Technician Web Administrator

New Zealand: Changes to skilled migrant category

The August 2026 update is part of New Zealand's ongoing effort to refine which occupations are considered genuinely skilled for immigration purposes. The red and amber distinction signals to prospective migrants and employers that not all roles carry equal weight in the residence application process, with red-listed occupations subject to closer scrutiny.

For workers from African countries already in New Zealand or considering the country as a destination under the 'Japa' wave, understanding where a particular occupation falls on this list is critical before applying for or renewing a visa under the Skilled Migrant Category.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that New Zealand explained how foreigners can check if their occupations qualify them for residency.

New Zealand: Occupations on Labour-Market test exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced the job categories exempt from the Labour Market Test under the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme. The exemptions cover roles paying at least NZ$67.12 per hour and jobs on the country’s Green List that meet the required conditions.

For many foreign workers, the rules could make the difference between a smoother visa process and a long wait while employers prove they searched for local workers. The pay threshold and Green List status may also open doors to jobs in a country facing shortages in key sectors.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng