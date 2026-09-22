Mr Jollof publicly backed Senator Natasha Akpoti after Verydarkman shared a viral voice note he claimed belonged to the politician

The comedian revealed he personally received calls from a cloned version of Akpoti's number and contacted her directly about the experience

Mr Jollof warned that no slander of Senator Natasha would be tolerated, triggering a wave of reactions from fans online

Nigerian comedian and Delta State government aide Mr Jollof has fired back at activist Verydarkman over a video the latter made regarding Senator Natasha Akpoti, insisting the voice note in circulation does not belong to the lawmaker.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, directed a string of harsh words at Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman and president of the Ratel organisation. The comedian, who also serves as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, urged the public to dig deeper before concluding.

Reactions as Mr Jollof defends Senator Natasha Akpoti over viral voice note, slams Verydarkman. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@mrjollof/@natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof claims Akpoti's voice was cloned

According to Mr Jollof, the controversy surrounding the voice note is not new. He pointed to a report from 2025 in which Akpoti formally notified authorities that her phone number had been hacked and her voice cloned, presenting what he described as documentary evidence of the filing.

Mr Jollof further disclosed that he personally had two encounters with calls coming from Akpoti's number, and that the voice on the line sounded convincingly like hers. After reaching out to the senator directly, he said she confirmed the situation and advised him to block the number.

Mr Jollof defends Senator Natasha Akpoti over VDM's onslaught. Photo credit@mrjollof

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Say na Senator Natasha's name you wan spoil, God go punish you. Your disgrace na for public. The issue of the voice note date back to 2025; she wrote and reported that her number and voice were cloned. Someone called me with her number; I have had the experience twice. It was her voice. I reached out to her, and she asked me to block the number. When they try to manipulate stories, dig deep; no slander of Senator Natasha will be tolerated in this place."

Here is the Instagram video of Mr Jollof speaking about Natasha Akpoti:

Fans react to Mr Jollof's video

The post drew a variety of responses from followers online:

@iam_onomeh wrote:

"Nothing concern you and this matter bra na hustle you dey"

@official_ose007 commented:

"Natasha voice record nah fake while Akpabio own nah real!!! Abeg pour drink for ground make delta get steady light"

@awetoemmy reacted:

"Ona person own na fake while d rest person own na original make ona clap for ona self oh"

@chaakofficial said:

"Go sue vdm na abi u de fear am."

@st.annacletus wrote:

"Them go really mend you again, Mumu brah"

@owoboi1 shared:

"Na VDM make me know say you don even talk concerning this matter. As I hear coco butterfly, I say senior brah don talk concerning the matter be that"

Verydarkman sets conditions for Mr Jollof's N35 million

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman resumed his taunts against comedian Mr Jollof following their legal battle and the N35 million court judgment.

The activist claimed that he sent Mr Jollof a memo outlining the conditions he must meet before he can receive the money.

Verydarkman also made allegations concerning Mr Jollof’s wife while addressing the ongoing dispute. He further cautioned against insulting people’s parents, regardless of their actions or whatever disagreements may exist between the parties involved.

Source: Legit.ng