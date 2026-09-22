Australia announced the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme

The PALM scheme gives eligible workers the chance to develop skills, earn income, and send money back to support their families and home economies

Australia described Pacific labour mobility as central to its engagement with the Pacific region and Timor-Leste

Australia has officially named the countries whose citizens are eligible to work in the country under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, which forms a key part of the nation's relationship with the Pacific region.

The Australian government described the programme as central to its engagement with Pacific nations and Timor-Leste, saying it provides workers with the opportunity to build skills, earn income, and send remittances home to support their families and communities.

Australia releases names of 10 countries whose citizens can qualify for PALM. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/Laura Reid

Source: Getty Images

Australia: Countries eligible for PALM scheme

Ten countries made the eligibility list for the scheme. They are:

1. Fiji

2. Kiribati

3. Nauru

4. Solomon Islands

5. Samoa

6. Papua New Guinea

7. Vanuatu

8. Tuvalu

9. Tonga

10. Timor-Leste

What Australia says about Pacific labour mobility

The Australian government emphasised that the scheme goes beyond economic benefit, framing it as a tool for building lasting human connections across the region.

"Labour mobility is central to Australia's engagement with the Pacific and Timor-Leste. It provides opportunities for Pacific and Timorese workers to develop skills, earn income and send money home to support their families and communities and the economic growth of their countries," the government stated.

Officials added that the programme serves a broader purpose, noting that:

"Pacific labour mobility fosters links between people, businesses and communities, creating deeper connections between Australia and our Pacific family."

The PALM scheme draws eligible workers from across Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia, as well as Timor-Leste in Southeast Asia, covering a wide geographical spread of nations with strong historical and diplomatic ties to Australia.

Australia names countries eligible for visa-free transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had published a list of 67 countries whose citizens can transit through its airports without a visa under the Transit Without Visa (TWOV) arrangement.

Eligible travellers must have a confirmed onward flight within eight hours, remain in the airport transit lounge, and meet other conditions set by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng