Music icon Charly Boy publicly celebrated his daughter Adaeze's engagement to her female partner on Instagram

The veteran entertainer shared a video from the engagement ceremony on September 17, 2026, asking followers to wish the couple well

The post attracted mostly negative reactions from Nigerians who rejected the same-sėx union

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, is in celebration mode after his daughter Adaeze got engaged to her female partner.

The music icon took to his Instagram page on September 17, 2026, to share a video from the engagement ceremony, expressing his joy and urging his followers to send warm wishes to the couple.

Charly Boy shares daughter Adaeze’s engagement ceremony with her female partner. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

In a short but pointed caption, Charly Boy, also called Area Fada, wrote:

"My beautiful Princess and her Husband. Folks, wish dem well for me"

Charly Boy's history of controversy

Charly Boy has long been one of Nigeria's most unconventional public figures, known for pushing social boundaries throughout his decades-long career.

His public endorsement of his daughter's engagement is consistent with his reputation for defying mainstream Nigerian social norms, though it has once again placed him at the centre of intense public debate.

Check out Charly Boy's Instagram post celebrating his daughter's engagement below:

Nigerians react to Charly Boy's post

The post stirred strong emotions online, with the overwhelming majority of commenters expressing disapproval of the same-sėx union.

In Nigeria, where same-sėx relationships carry significant social and legal stigma, the reactions were largely hostile, though a small number of users offered support or chose a neutral stance.

@ikechukwuofulue wrote:

"Area Fada. She has followed your footsteps 100 percent and improved on it even. Make you no complain. When forest mature she will likely retrace her steps. Miracles are still happening everyday. Elon Musk is also praying just like you. Excessive allowance for strangers influence, freedom of expression and exploration, and parental negligence and doctrinal liberty at young age has consequences....she simply followed your rebel example, and alligator no dey born lizard. We believe Jesus to miraculously intervene. Nothing more we can do."

@engr.henrye said:

"Woman dey marry woman? We no support this one o. We love u Area Father but won't support evil."

@realcapmystic commented:

"Brother why not stand by the truth. Women dont marry women in our tradition. It us ARU"

@_fortuneamaka wrote:

"It is well. In fact it is finished. Jesus please blow the trumpet"

@kingsley_kosy reacted:

"This is a NO NO NO for me ❌❌❌ asim mba!"

@djsky_odilanma stated:

"we can't wish dem well sir"

@charmosky wrote:

"Area Father, e reach your turn you d try normalize evil…see two matured Kuntus wey you for take bless boys…na ihm d waste like this…"

Charly Boy celebrates his daughter Adaeze and her female partner after their engagement ceremony. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng