Canada's immigration authority has published a list of five regional programmes available to foreigners seeking to live and work in the country

The programmes span several regions and pathways, including options tailored to rural communities and French-speaking immigrants

Interested applicants can explore routes such as the Provincial Nominee Program and the Atlantic Immigration Programmer among others

Canada has announced five regional immigration programmes open to foreign nationals, offering a range of pathways for those looking to relocate to different parts of the country.

The programmes were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and cover a variety of options designed to address specific regional labour and settlement needs across the country.

Canada names the regional immigration programmes that are open to foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: 5 Regional Immigration Programmes

The five programmes listed by Canada are:

1. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): Allows individual provinces and territories to nominate candidates who meet their specific economic and labour market needs.

2. Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP): Targets skilled workers and international graduates who wish to settle in one of Canada's four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

3. Quebec Investors and Entrepreneurs: A pathway designed for business-minded individuals looking to invest or establish enterprises in the province of Quebec.

4. Rural and Francophone Community Immigration Pilots (RCIP, FCIP): Programmes aimed at directing newcomers to smaller rural communities and French-speaking regions that face population and workforce shortages.

5. Quebec-Selected Skilled Workers: A separate stream through which the province of Quebec independently selects skilled workers based on its own immigration criteria.

US: What foreigners should know

Each programme carries its own eligibility requirements, application procedures, and timelines. The Provincial Nominee Programme, for instance, operates differently depending on the province or territory, meaning candidates must check the specific criteria for the region they wish to settle in.

The Atlantic Immigration Programme is employer-driven, requiring applicants to secure a job offer from a designated employer in one of the Atlantic provinces before applying. Quebec's streams, meanwhile, operate largely independently of the federal system, as the province holds a unique agreement with the federal government that grants it greater control over its immigration selection process.

The rural and community-focused pilots are particularly relevant for foreign nationals open to settling outside major urban centres, as they connect immigrants directly with communities that have expressed a need for newcomers.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported the US listed one free waiver option for foreigners applying for citizenship in 2026.

Canada explains 2 work permit types

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced the two types of Canadian work permits available to eligible foreigners at a port of entry. The rules explain the difference between employer-specific and open work permits, as well as who cannot apply through this route.

For Nigerians and other Africans seeking legal work opportunities abroad, choosing the right immigration pathway can make all the difference. But applicants cannot simply pick their preferred permit, and some travellers must follow a different process entirely.

Source: Legit.ng