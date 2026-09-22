Madagascar midfielder Rayan Raveloson spoke to reporters on arrival in Uyo ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier against Nigeria

Raveloson addressed Nigeria's squad ahead of the September 25 clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

The Amedspor midfielder also weighed in on Victor Osimhen's absence from the Nigerian squad

Madagascar midfielder Rayan Raveloson has publicly declared that the Malagasy national team holds no fear of Nigeria ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

The two sides are scheduled to meet at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, September 25, with both teams chasing a winning start to the qualifying campaign.

Rayan Raveloson unfazed by Nigeria's talented squad. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the fixture, while Madagascar manager Corentin Martins called up 25 players.

Speaking to Brila FM on his arrival in Uyo, Raveloson dismissed suggestions that his side would be intimidated by the Super Eagles.

"No, it is football, they are humans like us, guys. No, we're not scared, why should we?" he said.

Raveloson on Osimhen's withdrawal

The Amedspor midfielder acknowledged that Nigeria would be weakened by the absence of Victor Osimhen, who pulled out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of the qualifier.

However, when asked whether the Galatasaray forward is currently the best player on the African continent, Raveloson declined to offer a verdict.

“I don't know, it's not for me to say, you have to ask all Africans,” he said.

As noted by CAF, after the Uyo showdown, Nigeria's attention will shift to a second qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau. Madagascar, meanwhile, face a trip to Tanzania, one of the co-hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, in their following fixture.

Madagascar squad arrive in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar squad arrived in Nigeria, led by head coach Corentin Martins ahead of the qualifiers.

The team was spotted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, from where they will fly to Uyo to begin their preparations.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng