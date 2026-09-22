Contisx Phone has entered Nigeria’s market with encrypted calls, secure messaging and integrated access to digital financial services

Preorder customers receive one year of network services, zero-rated Contisx platforms and complimentary investment education programmes

Shipments begin October 1, but pricing, hardware specifications and independent security audit results remain undisclosed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s smartphone market is set to welcome a new entrant as the Contisx Phone makes its debut, promising encrypted calls, secure messaging, video communication and direct access to digital financial services.

The blockchain-powered smartphone, unveiled on September 19, 2026, is designed for individuals, businesses and government institutions seeking greater privacy and integrated financial services.

New Smartphone launches in Nigeria with encrypted calls, messaging and free data. Credit: Ndubisi Ekekwe/X

Source: UGC

Unlike conventional smartphones that rely on separate applications for communication and investment, the Contisx Phone aims to bring these services together within a single digital ecosystem.

Contisx Phone offers encrypted calls and messaging

One of the smartphone’s main selling points is its emphasis on secure communication.

According to its developers, the device supports end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice calls and video communication, using cryptographic technology intended to protect conversations from unauthorised interception and tampering.

The smartphone will also provide access to Contisx Mail, Contisx Audio and Contisx Video, giving users dedicated communication services within the company’s ecosystem, the inventor, Ndubisi Ekekwe, said.

However, the company has yet to publish independent security audit results establishing the effectiveness of its encryption technology.

Free data and access to financial markets

Beyond communication, the Contisx Phone is designed to connect users directly to the company’s digital investment and capital market infrastructure.

The device will support access to the Contisx Exchange and Central Securities Depository (CSD) ecosystem, which is intended to facilitate securities trading and other financial market activities.

Customers who preorder the smartphone will receive one year of complimentary Contisx Network services.

They will also enjoy zero-rated data access to the company's exchange and CSD platforms, allowing them to use eligible financial services without incurring standard mobile data charges.

The offer is limited to designated Contisx services rather than unrestricted internet access.

Smartphone supports five Nigerian languages

The Contisx Phone is also being developed with multilingual capabilities intended to make its services accessible to a wider Nigerian audience.

Its announced language options include English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Nigerian Pidgin.

Other proposed features include proprietary near-field communication (NFC) technology and integrated business tools.

NFC could support contactless interactions, although the company has not disclosed the full range of functions available on the device.

Details about the smartphone's processor, camera specifications, battery capacity, operating system and retail price have not been provided in the announcement.

Contisx announces preorder benefits and shipping date

The company has opened preorders for the smartphone, with shipments scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026.

Early customers will receive complimentary access to two educational programmes: the Tekedia Nigeria Capital Market Masterclass and the Tekedia Mini-MBA.

Made in Nigeria smartphone launches with encrypted calls, secure messaging and other features. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

These incentives are being offered alongside the complimentary network subscription and zero-rated access to designated financial services.

The smartphone's introduction comes as Nigerian consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices for banking, investment, business transactions and everyday communication.

By combining encrypted communication with financial market access, Contisx is positioning its new smartphone as a device for users who want secure digital services and investment tools in one place.

However, its market appeal will depend on its eventual retail price, hardware specifications, network compatibility and the performance of its security features.

FG announces free daily 100MB data for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has set October 1, 2026, as the start date for a scheme that will give Nigerian students 100 megabytes of free internet data daily to access approved educational websites and learning platforms.

Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa announced on Thursday at the launch of the Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria, held in Abuja

Source: Legit.ng