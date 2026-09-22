Hungary published a list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for an employment residence permit under its guest worker policy

The permit covers workers employed under contract, those sent by foreign employers to fulfil agreements with Hungarian firms, and nationals of qualifying third countries

Only three countries made Hungary's official list of nations whose citizens can apply for the employment residence permit

Hungary has officially named three countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain an employment residence permit, under a government policy that defines qualifying workers as "guest workers."

The Hungarian government outlined three categories of workers who qualify for the permit. The first covers individuals whose purpose of residence is to perform work for or under the direction of others, for remuneration, under a contract that establishes an employment relationship.

Hungary lists countries whose citizens are eligible for employment residence permit. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ATTILA KISBENEDEK/ boonchai wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

Hungary: Residence permit for employment

The second category applies to workers whose employment is based on an existing relationship with an employer established in a third country, specifically to fulfil an agreement concluded with a Hungarian employer. In such cases, Hungary considers the Hungarian employer to be the employer of record.

The third category covers nationals of a third country as defined in a Government Decree.

Countries that qualify for Hungary's employment residence permit

Under the policy, the following three nations have been officially designated as qualifying countries:

1. Georgia

2. Armenia

3. Republic of the Philippines

Citizens of countries not on this list are not covered by this particular permit category and would need to explore other immigration routes to work legally in Hungary.

What the guest worker designation means

The guest worker framework sets out a structured legal pathway for foreign nationals to live and work in Hungary under defined employment conditions. The criteria make clear that qualifying workers must be engaged in genuine, remunerated work rather than self-employment or informal arrangements.

For Philippine nationals in particular, inclusion on the list opens up a formal channel to one of Europe's growing economies, a development that could be of significant interest given the Philippines' long history of overseas labour migration. Georgia and Armenia, both neighbouring countries to Hungary's broader European sphere, similarly gain access to a documented employment route into the country.

Germany names African countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had updated its visa requirements and confirmed that only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, enjoy visa-free entry for short-term stays.

The German government said eligible travellers must comply with conditions including the 90-day limit within 180 days, while Seychelles citizens must hold biometric passports and visitors cannot engage in gainful employment.

Source: Legit.ng