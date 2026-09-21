Davido announced a three-night residency at Lagos' National Theatre from December 17 to 19, 2026, celebrating his career and latest album

The Afrobeats star said his 2025 African tour reignited his connection to home fans and inspired the Lagos residency concept

Davido cited Bad Bunny's 30-date Puerto Rico residency as a blueprint for turning the Lagos shows into a cultural and economic moment

Davido has spoken candidly about the thinking behind his upcoming Lagos residency, saying the decision to anchor a major music event on home soil was rooted in both personal inspiration and a broader vision for Afrobeats.

The 33-year-old singer, in an interview with CNN published on September 21, 2026, discussed the Oriadé: The Residency, scheduled for December 17, 18 and 19, 2026 at Lagos' National Theatre.

Davido discusses his Oriadé residency in Lagos as he prepares for three nights of performances at the National Theatre. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The three-night event will draw from his full catalogue, with appearances expected from several collaborators.

Davido explains what sparked the residency idea

Davido said the seed was planted during his 2025 African tour, his first time performing across the wider continent in eight years. The experience reconnected him with something he felt had been missing.

"Me just being home just gave me so much inspiration," he said.

"This kind of feels better doing it from where you're actually from. I don't ever want to take that kind of break again away from my fans back home."

During the interview, the Afrobeats superstar also pointed to Bad Bunny's 30-date Puerto Rico residency in 2025 as a reference point, noting that what impressed him went beyond the performances themselves.

"It was like a whole tourist attraction," Davido said.

"The country made money, he made money, he promoted his culture. So that's kind of where my head is at."

Lagos already draws large crowds during December, when diaspora Nigerians and international visitors flock to the city for what is widely known as "Detty December."

Davido hopes the residency gives fans a further reason to visit and puts the city on the radar of those who have never been.

"The talent in Lagos is mind-bl.owing," he said. "Talent is like water in Lagos."

National Theatre and the wider message

The choice of venue carries symbolic weight.

The newly renovated National Theatre holds a significant place in Nigeria's entertainment history, and Davido described it in terms that reflect its cultural stature.

"It's like our own MSG (Madison Square Garden) kind of thing," he said.

"It's very important that we show the outside world that we have these kinds of facilities in Africa as well. We're really showing people that we can do this ourselves."

Davido also acknowledged that performing at home does not always match the financial returns of international shows.

Even so, the singer argued that established artistes owe it to their roots to bring the same ambition home.

"Everybody's going to get a hit and run to America, run to the UK, run to the Middle East and do shows," he said.

"But I feel like bringing everything back home is very important for the culture. We might not get paid as much as we get paid overseas."

His message to fellow artistes was equally direct:

"Don't forget where you started. These are the fans. If not for these fans, we wouldn't be here."

Davido speaks on his Oriadé residency in Lagos and plans to showcase Nigerian music and culture to a global audience. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng