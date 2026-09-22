• USCIS announced on Monday that a Nigerian national walked into its Houston office and was immediately taken into custody

• The suspect is facing federal charges of visa fraud alongside allegations of stealing more than $300,000

• USCIS confirmed the arrest was carried out in collaboration with federal partners as part of efforts to enforce immigration and financial crime laws

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Houston, USA - A Nigerian national was arrested at a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Houston, Texas, after arriving at the facility while facing serious criminal charges.

USCIS saID the individual, whose name has not been released, was charged with visa fraud and the theft of more than $300,000.

USCIS arrests Nigerian man who walked into Houston office over visa fraud charges. Photo credit: @DavidLWagner4

Source: Twitter

The US agency said the operation was carried out alongside federal partners.

This American agency announced the arrest on Monday, September 21, 2026, via its X handle @USCIS - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"Working with our federal partners, USCIS helped apprehend a Nigerian alien charged with visa fraud and theft of more than $300,000 when he came to our Houston office," USCIS said.

"This collaboration ensures that those who abuse our immigration laws and commit financial crimes are held accountable. Protecting our nation and enforcing the law are our priorities."

USCIS cracks down on immigration, financial crimes

The arrest drew attention because the suspect reportedly walked into the USCIS office himself, unaware or unconcerned that authorities were waiting.

The agency did not disclose further details about the nature of the visa fraud or how the theft of funds was carried out, and no court date has been publicly announced.

USCIS framed the operation as a demonstration of its commitment to holding individuals accountable for both abusing immigration processes and committing financial crimes against the United States.

Public reacts to Houston arrest

The announcement drew a range of comments online.

Alfonso Lopez wrote:

"Unfortunately there are many people suffering because of this."

Veronica Davis expressed support, writing:

"Yes, this I agree and support."

US arrests, charges 3 Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the US Justice Department charged 16 foreign nationals across multiple states for illegally voting in federal elections, falsely claiming US citizenship, and related fraud offences.

Three Nigerian nationals are among those charged, including a woman in Massachusetts accused of voting in both the 2022 and 2024 general elections.

The charges span several states including Texas, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and New Jersey, with offences ranging from voter registration fraud to unlawful firearm possession.

Source: Legit.ng