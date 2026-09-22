Content creator Ola of Lagos has disclosed the approach he would take if he got the chance to sit beside billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote

Instead of asking Dangote for money, the car enthusiast said he would use the opportunity to discuss ways he could create value

Ola also disclosed the type of deal he would pursue, revealing that becoming an ambassador for one of Dangote’s products could be part of his plan

Nigerian content creator Ola of Lagos has shared an interesting strategy for what he would do if he ever found himself sitting next to billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

While many people might see such an opportunity as a chance to ask for financial assistance, the content creator said he would take a different route.

Speaking in a recent interview about his hypothetical meeting with Dangote, Ola made it clear that he would not approach the billionaire with a request for cash.

Ola of Lagos discloses the approach he would take if he got the chance to sit beside billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote@_ola_of_lagos_/@aliko_dangotegcon/IG.

Source: Instagram

He said he would instead discuss business opportunities and explore how he could contribute to Dangote’s companies.

“If I get to sit next to Aliko Dangote, I can never ask him for money. I’ll talk to him about how I can make things easier for his refinery,” Ola said.

But that was only the beginning of his plan.

Ola shares the deal he wants

The content creator explained that he would also consider becoming an ambassador for one of Dangote’s products.

“I will become an ambassador for his sugar or another product, then earn my percentage,” he added.

Watch the X video of Ola of Lagos speaking about Dangote here:

Reactions trail Ola of Lagos' interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SAN_Ibrahim101 stated:

"And y'all think this guy is not educated? Bro is literally more educated than people that went to school. I keep saying it that you don't have to go to school to be educated."

@bamideleopeyem noted:

"Ola of Lagos said he doesn’t want Dangote’s money, he wants Dangote’s business model. Bro is trying to turn one conversation into a lifelong commission"

@AbiolaMrWealth noted:

"I doubt if u have anything to offer Dangote at all Dangote has built his business totally he extent that he doesn’t even need much advertisment to sell."

Ola also discloses the type of deal he would pursue with Aliko Dangote. Photo: @_ola_of_lagos_/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ola of Lagos clarifies claims about demolished store

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ola of Lagos clarified claims by Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, about the ownership of a demolished auto store.

The luxury car reviewer said he never claimed to own the property, explaining that Skywise Group owns the store while he only leased a section for his business.

Ola added that the Lagos State Government demolished the building because some safety precautions were not met and stressed that he was not targeted.

Source: Legit.ng