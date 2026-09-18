Toyin Abraham's name appeared on the Lagos APC campaign council list without her prior knowledge or consent

The Nollywood actress pushed back against claims that online pressure drove her decision to distance herself from the list

Her statement sparked a wave of reactions from fans who weighed in on political lists, consent, and her right to stay neutral

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has set the record straight about why she distanced herself from the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, insisting her decision had nothing to do with online pressure.

Writing on X on Friday, September 18, Toyin Abraham responded directly to a supporter who suggested her stance would discourage bullies.

Toyin Abraham clarifies why she rejected APC campaign role amid bullying claims. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The actress made it clear that personal conviction, not backlash, drove her choice.

"Bro, I didn't do it because of any bully. I did it because it was the right thing to do. I woke up and saw my name on a list I knew absolutely nothing about. Moreover, I've already said it—I'm not interested in politics," she wrote, while acknowledging the supporter's kind words.

Her name had surfaced the previous day, Thursday, on the APC's Lagos campaign council list under the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The directorate also features names such as Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Akintola.

Toyin Abraham had already addressed the matter via her Instagram Story, stating that she was not a member of any campaign council, wished to remain outside partisan politics, and urged the public to disregard the reported inclusion.

Background to Toyin Abraham's political stance

The episode came following significant public criticism Toyin Abraham faced after openly supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Following that period, she signalled her intention to keep a distance from public political affiliations going forward.

Check out Toyin Abraham's X post below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's statement

Responses online were varied. Some praised her for pushing back against an unsolicited listing, while others connected her rejection to her earlier APC ties or raised questions about her motives amid broader ethnic and political tensions.

Several commenters expressed frustration at the practice of adding individuals to political lists without their knowledge or agreement.

@Odah4Odah wrote:

"You did the right thing ma, they is no how you want someone involved in your campaign without informing the person before."

@NobadVibez46 reacted:

"There is nothing u do in this life that will make u satisfy everyone. She said she doesn't want to involve herself in politics anymore and I can still see so many cursing and abusing her. Aah 😱 God, u people are just evil. Please leave this woman alone."

@aderibigbe77471 said:

"Not by force, she has right to decide for herself 🤝"

@LucaVelly97 commented:

"You are a good woman ma, people make mistakes and take correction! We love you and history will be kind to you 🙏"

@AbikeOlay29024 wrote:

"God bless you toyin for putting yourself first, you can't be getting bullied for people who didn't seem it right to ask for your opinion before putting your name on the list."

@AyoAscends added:

"What matters most is that you've remained true to yourself, even when the tides weren't in your favor. You have a beautiful heart, Auntie T. I truly cherish your patience and tolerance."

Toyin Abraham explains her decision after APC campaign council listed her name. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham reacts to rumour about her marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham addressed viral rumours surrounding her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi with a strong spiritual message.

The Nollywood actress declared that no weapon or evil plan against her, her husband, children, home, or fans would prosper.

Although she did not directly mention the rumours, her post came amid unverified claims that she and Ajeyemi had separated.

Source: Legit.ng