Canada's government clarified the duration that foreigners who qualify for a super visa are permitted to stay in the country

The length of stay depends on when the applicant applied for the super visa and, in some cases, when they entered Canada

However, some specific foreigners fall under different rules compared to those who applied before that date

Canada's Federal Government has outlined how long foreign nationals who qualify for a super visa are permitted to remain in the country, with the duration largely determined by when the application was submitted.

According to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the super visa is designed for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Canada states duration of stay for super visa holders. Photo credit: PBS, belterz/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The key rule is straightforward: holders must either leave Canada or apply to extend their stay before their status expires, and maintaining valid visitor status remains the individual's responsibility.

Rules for Applications Made on or After June 22

For those who applied for a super visa on or after June 22, 2023, the rule is clear — eligible holders can stay in Canada for up to five years at a time.

The same five-year period applies to those who entered Canada on or after that date, even if a border officer does not stamp their passport upon entry.

What Applies to Earlier Applications

The rules are more nuanced for applicants who submitted their super visa before June 22, 2023.

In those cases, the duration of stay granted depends on when the holder entered Canada.

Those who entered the country before June 22, 2023 are only permitted to stay for the period approved by the border officer at the time of entry. A holder who was granted two years, for example, may only remain in Canada for that duration.

However, two options exist for those seeking a longer stay. The first is to leave Canada before the authorised period ends and then re-enter. The second is to apply for a stay extension, which can be approved for up to two additional years.

A border officer may also grant a five-year stay if the applicant still meets all the eligibility requirements for the super visa at the time of re-entry.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng