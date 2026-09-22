Carter Efe revealed he has been experiencing a troubling health issue linked to his now-viral Dangote Cement streaming session

The popular Nigerian content creator said his left eye began closing on its own following the controversial stream

Carter Efe disclosed that a hospital visit confirmed something was medically wrong, leaving fans concerned about his condition

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has opened up about a health scare he says began after his widely discussed Dangote Cement streaming session, revealing that the experience left him with a physical ailment he only recently visited a hospital for.

Speaking in a casual indoor clip that has since circulated on social media, Carter Efe described how one of his eyes started involuntarily closing in the period following the viral stream.

Carter Efe opens up about health battle following viral Dangote Cement session. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

The footage, filmed in what appears to be a home setting during an informal livestream on Twitch, shows the entertainer animatedly recounting his ordeal in a mix of Pidgin English and conversational storytelling.

Carter Efe's hospital visit

According to Carter Efe, he eventually sought medical attention, and doctors were able to identify what was happening.

He described receiving some form of diagnosis or treatment recommendation, noting that the result from the hospital confirmed that something was not quite right with his health.

He also mentioned that a doctor flagged concerns about his lips, with the conversation appearing to touch on stress-related or physical strain symptoms.

The clip captures him expressing surprise and relief at finally getting answers, with his animated delivery adding a touch of humour to what is clearly a concerning personal experience.

The Dangote Cement stream controversy

Carter Efe's cement session attracted widespread attention and debate, with many Nigerians following the footage closely across platforms.

The comedian's latest disclosure has added a new dimension to the conversation around that stream, with fans now speculating about the physical toll the experience may have taken on him..

Carter Efe speaks out after health scare linked to viral streaming session. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Watch Carter Efe speak about his health struggles after the viral stream:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng