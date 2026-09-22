JAMB terminated the appointment of a staff member caught extorting unsuspecting candidates, the Board announced on Monday

The Board said its zero-tolerance policy on corruption covers all staff, regardless of their position or status

JAMB warned remaining staff that any conduct undermining the Board's integrity would attract severe consequences

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed one of its employees for extorting candidates, signalling that its anti-fraud drive now targets misconduct from within its own ranks.

The Board said the action showed that its cleanup efforts were not confined to fraudsters operating outside the organisation.

"Severe consequences": JAMB warns staff after firing candidate extorter. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, JAMB disclosed the dismissal in its official bulletin on Monday, September 21, 2026,

JAMB acts against internal misconduct

The identity of the dismissed staff member was not released. JAMB said the termination was meant to send a direct message to its entire workforce.

"The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has terminated the appointment of one of its staff members for extorting unsuspecting candidates, in further demonstration of its renewed commitment to flushing out bad eggs from the system," the Board said in its release.

JAMB added that the same force it had applied to external fraudsters was now being turned inward.

"The Board stated that its resolve to sanitise the admission and examination processes is not targeted at external fraudsters alone, stressing that the same determination with which it has relentlessly pursued and dealt with fraudulent elements outside the Board is being brought to bear on internal misconduct," the statement read.

Zero-tolerance policy applies to everyone

The Board was firm that no staff member, regardless of rank or seniority, would be shielded if found to have abused the trust of candidates or members of the public.

"The Board noted that the action sends a clear and unequivocal message that its zero-tolerance policy on corruption and misconduct applies to everyone, irrespective of status or position," JAMB said.

It also warned remaining staff to avoid any behaviour capable of damaging the Board's reputation or harming candidates.

"The Board once again warned all members of staff to desist from all forms of unwholesome conduct, particularly acts capable of undermining the integrity of the Board or exploiting candidates and members of the public, as such actions would attract severe consequences in accordance with established rules," it added.

JAMB closed by reaffirming its goal of building a workforce defined by accountability and professionalism.

"The Board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a clean, accountable and professional workforce, stressing that the fight against fraud and misconduct must begin from within if the integrity of its operations is to be fully preserved," the Board said.

JAMB says its zero-tolerance policy covers every employee, regardless of rank, status or position. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: UGC

JAMB explains 3 criteria that determine 2026 admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained series on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering the 2026 admission process

The video broke down the 3 major criteria considered when candidates are being admitted into their preferred institution and course.

The post drew reactions from candidates raising concerns about O'level uploads, admission status delays, and name mismatches on JAMB profiles.

Source: Legit.ng