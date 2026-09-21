Nanyuki-based influencer Palmer Pato, whose real name is Patrick Muriithi, died after drowning in a swimming pool

Fellow influencer Kennie Balo confirmed Pato was rushed to hospital after the accident but was pronounced dead on arrival

TikToker Makena revealed Pato had secured a job with the Royal Navy and was due to fly to the UK the very next day

A Kenyan social media influencer based in Nanyuki has died in a devastating accident that cut short what should have been the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Patrick Muriithi, widely known online as Palmer Pato, drowned in a swimming pool while exercising and was rushed to hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Influencer Palmer’s sudden death hours before UK flight sparks reactions. Credit: @palmerpato

Source: Instagram

The tragedy struck just hours before he was scheduled to board a flight to the United Kingdom, where he had secured a position with the Royal Navy.

A dream cut short

Fellow influencer Kennie Balo was among the first to break the heartbreaking news to followers.

TikToker Makena also shared details of the circumstances surrounding his passing, writing:

"Pato was meant to travel to the UK tomorrow to join the Royal Navy, but sadly he drowned and passed away today. May God give his family and friends strength. Rest in peace, Pato."

The cruel timing of the accident left those close to him struggling to process the loss.

Pato had reportedly been in the final stages of preparing for his departure, making his sudden death all the more devastating for his family and friends.

Influencer Palmer dies unexpectedly hours before scheduled UK trip. Credit: Palmer Pato

Source: Instagram

Nanyuki community mourns Palmer Pato

Nanyuki Youths TV, a local digital platform that Pato had been a close supporter of, issued a heartfelt tribute shortly after news of his death spread.

"Today is a very sad day. The Nanyuki Youths TV desk is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Palmer Pato, a good friend, a brother from another mother, and a great fan and supporter of Nanyuki Youths TV," the platform wrote.

The tribute painted a picture of a young man whose warmth extended well beyond his own content.

"Palmer was more than just a friend; he was someone who believed in us, supported what we do, and always showed love to Nanyuki Youths TV. His presence, friendship, and memories will forever remain in our hearts," Nanyuki Youths TV added.

Several other TikTokers and social media pages in the region also joined in mourning him, reflecting just how wide a circle he had touched through his work and genuine support for creatives in Nanyuki.

NURTW's secretary, Toba Ijaya, laid to rest

Legit.ng reported that family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered in Lagos to pay their final respects to the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary, Toba Ijaya.

The burial procession, held in the Fadeyi area of the state, attracted a large crowd of mourners, many of whom were visibly emotional as they bade him farewell.

Photos and videos from the funeral service have since surfaced online, capturing the solemn atmosphere and prompting an outpouring of reactions from Nigerians, who shared tributes and condolences on social media.

Source: Legit.ng