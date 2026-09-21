Content creator Isbae U announced the new milestone his podcast interview with former President Obasanjo hit within 24 hours of going live

Isbae U publicly thanked Obasanjo for agreeing to sit with him on his show, calling the milestone 'Evergreen'

Entertainer Charly Boy, also known as Areafada, received a special shoutout from Isbae U for his support throughout the project

Content creator Isbae U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 20, 2026, to celebrate a major milestone: his podcast interview with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo pulled in 1.6 million views on YouTube within just 24 hours of going live.

The creator hosted Obasanjo on his podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask, describing the achievement as "Evergreen." In his post, Isbae U expressed deep gratitude to the former president for agreeing to sit with him, noting that Obasanjo's willingness to appear on the platform was an act of humility.

Isbae U's podcast with Obasanjo hits over one million views within 24 hours. Credit: obasanjo/isbaeu

Source: Instagram

"A big Thank you to His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo aka Sege Boy, for being humble enough to sit with me while I interviewed him on the biggest platform," he wrote.

Charly Boy's role in the podcast

Isbae U also gave a special acknowledgement to entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Areafada, crediting him as a key supporter from start to finish.

The creator ended his post by turning the spotlight on his audience, asking fans to suggest who he should interview next.

As of the time this report was published, the podcast has hit over 2 million on YouTube.

Isbae U shares exciting update after podcast with Obasanjo. Credit: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Isbae U's update about his podcast with Obasanjo is below:

Reactions to Isbae U's post

The post drew a wave of excitement from followers on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:

@princess_horly said:

"This is my first time watching your show on YouTube, you are blessed"

@ejiwumi_of_ekiti wrote:

"This is what divine visibility looks like! 👏"

@_iamenitan commented:

"Worth it tbh. Weldone @isbae_u and thank you grandpa for honoring your small boy too. Me alone I watch the video like 4 times 😂😂😂, i@just dey shout haaaa haaaaa"

@kelechicasmir shared:

"I guess you are the man of the year number 1 podcast ever isbae go win award this year 👏"

@dewolafromisaleeko stated:

"Pete Edochie said it .. you ll be great"

One commenter, actress Nkechi Blessing, was already looking ahead, urging the creator to bring business mogul Dangote on as a future guest.

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng