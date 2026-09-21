Obasanjo: Isbae U Expresses Gratitude As Podcast With Ex-President Hits Major Milestone in 24 Hours
- Content creator Isbae U announced the new milestone his podcast interview with former President Obasanjo hit within 24 hours of going live
- Isbae U publicly thanked Obasanjo for agreeing to sit with him on his show, calling the milestone 'Evergreen'
- Entertainer Charly Boy, also known as Areafada, received a special shoutout from Isbae U for his support throughout the project
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Content creator Isbae U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 20, 2026, to celebrate a major milestone: his podcast interview with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo pulled in 1.6 million views on YouTube within just 24 hours of going live.
The creator hosted Obasanjo on his podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask, describing the achievement as "Evergreen." In his post, Isbae U expressed deep gratitude to the former president for agreeing to sit with him, noting that Obasanjo's willingness to appear on the platform was an act of humility.
"A big Thank you to His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo aka Sege Boy, for being humble enough to sit with me while I interviewed him on the biggest platform," he wrote.
Charly Boy's role in the podcast
Isbae U also gave a special acknowledgement to entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Areafada, crediting him as a key supporter from start to finish.
The creator ended his post by turning the spotlight on his audience, asking fans to suggest who he should interview next.
As of the time this report was published, the podcast has hit over 2 million on YouTube.
Isbae U's update about his podcast with Obasanjo is below:
Reactions to Isbae U's post
The post drew a wave of excitement from followers on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:
@princess_horly said:
"This is my first time watching your show on YouTube, you are blessed"
@ejiwumi_of_ekiti wrote:
"This is what divine visibility looks like! 👏"
@_iamenitan commented:
"Worth it tbh. Weldone @isbae_u and thank you grandpa for honoring your small boy too. Me alone I watch the video like 4 times 😂😂😂, i@just dey shout haaaa haaaaa"
@kelechicasmir shared:
"I guess you are the man of the year number 1 podcast ever isbae go win award this year 👏"
@dewolafromisaleeko stated:
"Pete Edochie said it .. you ll be great"
One commenter, actress Nkechi Blessing, was already looking ahead, urging the creator to bring business mogul Dangote on as a future guest.
Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.
In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.
The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng