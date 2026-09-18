Nkechi Blessing announced a boxing match against reality star Phyna, scheduled for October 1 at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos

Details about the bout were shared on both the actress and reality star's Instagram pages

Nkechi issued a confident warning to Phyna on Instagram, telling her rival to 'put your money on me' ahead of the fight

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has confirmed she is taking her ongoing feud with Big Brother Naija star Phyna out of the comment section and into the boxing ring.

On Friday, September 18, Nkechi shared a promotional poster on Instagram revealing the two women will square off in a bout officially titled "Chaos in the Ring."

Nkechi Blessing set to fight Phyna in a boxing match after an online feud. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The event is billed for October 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, with broadcast coverage on DAZN and SuperSport.

The actress did not hold back in her caption, issuing a pointed message directly to Phyna while expressing complete confidence in her chances.

"E don burst... @unusualphyna you don't want to go this route with me 😀😀😀 put your money on me sha cus na sure odd 🎯 I no want talk too much till October 1st 🥊," she wrote.

Nkechi and Phyna's feud turns physical

The two women have been trading heated words on social media for some time, with Phyna previously going public about the origins of their dispute.

What began as an online clash has now escalated into a scheduled professional bout, giving both women the chance to settle things face to face.

Nkechi Blessing and Phyna's feud escalates into a boxing match. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The post quickly triggered a wave of reactions from followers who had mixed feelings about whether the fight was genuine or simply a calculated content play.

See Nkechi Blessing's original post announcing the fight below:

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing and Phyna's fight

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@_nelly_max commented:

"I knew it was content cos blessing came for phyna unprovoked"

@ada_soludo wrote:

"I know say something wan sup Nkechi can't wake up and pick on Phyna"

@shevan_shineofficial reacted:

"Make Una two calm down ohh fight no easy no be say after first round Una begin Dey ask for parfait 😂😂😂"

@dr_pharouk said:

"Ahhhh, Nkechi go too teach Phyna lesson o 😂😂😂 But I will support Phyna 😂"

@shollyspencer18 shared:

"Aswear this people don see us finish say na Watin we dey always like be this, instead of planning how to vote out bad government"

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Phyna revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng