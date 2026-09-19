Germany has published a list of 7 occupations in its shipping industry that foreigners can pursue as qualified skilled workers

The German government noted that seagoing vessels transport over 80% of global goods, making skilled maritime workers essential

The roles range from inland shipping captain to port logistics specialist, covering both technical and nautical functions

Germany has released an official list of seven in-demand occupations within its shipping and maritime transport sector, signalling an open door for foreign skilled workers looking to build careers in one of Europe's largest economies.

The list was published on the German government's official platform for international professionals, and covers roles across both inland waterway operations and global maritime transport.

Germany mentions some jobs available to foreigners in the shipping industry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Why Germany needs foreign maritime workers

Germany is one of the world's leading export nations, and its federal government has highlighted a pressing need for qualified workers to sustain that position. The country's shipping industry depends heavily on skilled personnel, not just to manage domestic waterway traffic but to keep international trade moving.

According to the portal, seagoing vessels carry more than 80% of all goods traded globally, making the maritime sector a critical pillar of the world economy.

To secure its long-term competitiveness, Germany is actively seeking professionals from abroad to fill gaps in the sector.

7 shipping jobs listed by Germany

The seven professions highlighted by the German government span a wide range of functions within the industry:

Inland Bargewoman / Inland Bargeman Inland Shipping Captain Port Logistics Specialist Port Boatwoman / Port Boatman Nautical Officer Assistant Ship Mechanic Technical Officer Assistant

The roles cover both the operational and technical sides of the shipping industry, from navigating inland waterways and managing port logistics to maintaining vessel machinery and supporting nautical officers on seagoing ships.

Interested candidates can explore the full list of transport and maritime professions in demand on the federal government's official careers portal, which also provides guidance on the recognition of foreign qualifications and visa options for skilled workers.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Germany mentioned three documents foreigners would need before getting hired for a job in the country.

Countries whose citizens can work in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Germany announced its special employment rules for citizens of 12 countries. The policy allows eligible nationals to apply for work-based residence without having to prove their academic or professional qualifications.

The exemption could make Germany more accessible to workers from countries including the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. However, the Federal Employment Agency must still approve each employment arrangement, while a new official jobs website offers foreigners access to vacancies with visa support.

Source: Legit.ng