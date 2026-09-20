Nollywood crew member Queen Esther went public with screenshots after actress Destiny Etiko reportedly slid into her DMs following assault allegations

Queen Esther had accused Destiny Etiko of slapping her on the set of a Nollywood film during a podcast interview aired on September 18, 2026

The crew member named the specific movie where the alleged incident took place and said Etiko blocked her after the confrontation

A Nollywood crew member has escalated her allegations against actress Destiny Etiko, releasing screenshots that she claims show the actress threatening her with a defamation lawsuit just hours after a bombshell podcast appearance.

The crew member, Queen Esther, first spoke about her experience on the Where Is The Lie podcast, which aired on YouTube on September 18, 2026.

Nollywood crew member reveals more details about alleged on-set assault involving actress Destiny Etiko. Photo: queenesthertv/destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

During the interview, she described working on a Nollywood set where she alleged Destiny Etiko repeatedly told her not to come close when filming, warned she would have her phone snatched, and ultimately struck her.

"Each time I try to snap Destiny Etiko, she will ask me not to come close to her. I started thinking I was smelling. She snatched my phone, threw it and slapped me, then warned me not to come close to her. I felt so bad because she was my role model and I accepted the small amount they paid me for the job just to see my role model. My experience with her was part of the reasons I left Nollywood," Queen Esther said on the podcast.

Queen Esther names the film involved in her allegations against Destiny Etiko

The following day, on September 19, Queen Esther released a video detailing what she says happened after the podcast went live.

She alleged that Destiny Etiko contacted her via direct message to warn of legal consequences, but later deleted the message and blocked her after she reminded her of where the incident happened.

She named the production in which the alleged incident took place as Wives on the Run, stating the events occurred in 2023.

"I shared my worst experience in Nollywood, and it involves Destiny Etiko. She came to my DM last night to tell me that she'll find me for defaming her. Then, I sent her my message reminding her where and when it happened, and she deleted her message, leaving only mine, and when I tried to check on her profile, I noticed that she deleted and blocked me," she said.

Nollywood crew member details alleged 2023 movie-set assault involving actress Destiny Etiko and shares evidence. Photo: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Queen Esther clarifies her position

Queen Esther was careful to frame the allegation within the context of her broader Nollywood career, stressing that the incident stood out precisely because nothing like it had happened to her before.

"This thing happened in 2023, and I have forgiven her. I was asked about my experience. I said many other things in that podcast. I talked about my good experiences and my worst experiences; this unfortunately fell in my worst experience so far because, me working in Nollywood for five years, I have never had this kind of experience with any artist, leading to the person raising a hand at me. It has never happened, not even with my directors," she added.

She was also clear that the account was not intended as a character attack on the actress.

"I did not say she is a bad person; I only narrated my experience. You might have a different opinion and your own experience with her. I said my own," Queen Esther concluded.

Watch Queen Esther speak about Destiny Etiko in the Instagram video below:

Destiny Etiko cries out after losing N5m World Cup bet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko suffered a painful financial setback after her first-ever football bet ended in disappointment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The actress revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2026, that she staked N5 million on the match, only to lose everything, describing the experience as emotionally draining and vowing never to gamble again.

Known for her dramatic screen presence, actress Destiny Etiko admitted the anxiety of watching the game with such high stakes was unbearable, adding that the tension made the 90 minutes feel far more intense than any football match she had ever seen, leaving her shaken both financially and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng