Mary Oguntuyi, a Nigerian TikToker known as Aish Alagbo, shared how posting her wins online each time triggered a streak of misfortune

She revealed that a job offer she celebrated on WhatsApp before her NYSC POP was withdrawn the evening before she was due to resume

She also described how two student food-selling businesses she ran collapsed under suspicious circumstances involving rival market women

Mary Oguntuyi, a Nigerian TikToker known online as Aish Alagbo, has gone viral after sharing a series of painful personal setbacks she linked directly to celebrating her achievements on social media.

In a TikTok video filmed in what appears to be her bedroom, Mary delivered an emotionally charged account of four separate incidents where things fell apart shortly after she posted good news online, leaving many viewers nodding in recognition.

Lady shares why she believes life is spiritual. Photo credit: Mary Oguntuyi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Job Offer Withdrawn the Night Before Resumption

Her first story centred on a job opportunity she secured before completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Months before her Passing Out Parade (POP) on 6 October, she had been applying for jobs and landed a role as a junior accountant at what she described as a very big company.

Excited, she posted her offer letter on WhatsApp. She bought office clothes, prepared herself fully, and was ready to resume on the Monday.

Then on Sunday evening, the company withdrew the offer. The reason given was that her interview had gone too smoothly, leading the business owner to suspect she had a prior relationship with one of the interviewers.

Mary said she found the excuse baffling and admitted she kept checking her email for months afterwards hoping the offer would be reinstated.

Her second experience involved her birthday in 2024, when cash gifts from friends and family totalled over one million naira, with a single person sending ₦300,000.

She posted screenshots of alerts on WhatsApp throughout the day. The following year, on her 2025 birthday, not a single naira arrived in her account.

2 Student Businesses That Came Crashing Down

While she was a student, Mary ran a small but thriving food business, buying palm oil, plantain, and yam cheaply from her hometown and reselling them at her hostel at prices lower than the local market.

A nearby market woman, who felt her sales were being affected, pressured Mary through the caretaker to hand over her stock to sell on her behalf.

Mary agreed, but the woman repeatedly delayed buying her restocked goods. When Mary returned to selling directly to students, nobody would buy from her anymore, and she was forced to give away her stock for free.

She then pivoted to selling eggs, buying crates for around ₦900 to ₦1,000 and selling them cheaper than competitors, which drew large morning crowds to her hostel room.

After buying 40 to 50 crates of eggs from Offa Garage in one restocking run, a second market woman visited her room and handled the eggs one by one. The next morning, every single egg had spoiled.

Mary said she had tested the eggs before buying them using a light technique to check their freshness, and the seller confirmed they were fresh. She had no choice but to discard the entire stock.

"That was the four good time that I knew that this life, the whole thing is very, very spiritual," she said.

See the post below:

Lady shares emotional experience with parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartfelt video that was recorded at an airport departures area showed a young man being accompanied and embraced by relatives as he prepared to leave the country.

The footage was overlaid with an emotional message that described the moment as long awaited and painful because it had occurred after parents' death.

Source: Legit.ng