The UK government has published the eligibility conditions for the Registered Traveller service, which grants faster clearance at UK border points

It is noteworthy that applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold an eligible passport to be considered for the programme

Travellers who do not need a UK visa must show they have entered the country at least 4 times in the last 24 months

The UK government has outlined the conditions travellers must meet to qualify for the Registered Traveller service, a scheme that allows eligible individuals to pass through the UK border more quickly.

To be considered, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and hold an eligible passport.

The UK has listed three conditions that travellers must meet to qualify for faster clearance at the border. Photo credit: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Beyond those basic requirements, candidates must satisfy one of two additional conditions depending on whether they need a visa to enter the UK.

Who qualifies for UK Registered Traveller scheme?

The full eligibility criteria, as published on the UK government's official Registered Traveller page, are:

1. You must be 18 years old or older.

2. You must hold an eligible passport.

3. You must either hold an eligible UK visa, if you are required to obtain one before travelling to the UK; or have entered the UK on at least four separate occasions within the past 24 months, if you do not need a visa to travel there.

The government clarified what counts as a qualifying visit under the scheme. A visit is recorded only when a traveller enters the UK directly from another country.

Transiting through the UK while travelling to a third destination does not count towards the four-visit requirement.

What the UK scheme offers travellers

The Registered Traveller service is designed to reduce waiting times at the UK border for frequent and eligible visitors.

Members who qualify are typically able to use faster entry lanes that would otherwise be reserved for British and Irish citizens or holders of certain documents.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had named the only African country whose citizens are allowed faster clearance at the border.

Countries eligible for faster clearance at UK borders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released the list of 26 countries whose citizens qualify for faster clearance at its borders.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, sets out the conditions applicants must meet.

Beyond holding an eligible passport, every applicant must be at least 18 years old.

Source: Legit.ng