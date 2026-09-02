Wizkid's partner and talent manager Jada P shared a series of emotional posts on X on September 1, 2026

She posted a farewell message alongside a photo of herself holding her baby, hinting at the death of someone close

Jada P did not reveal the identity of the person she was mourning, leaving fans concerned and sending condolences

Wizkid's longtime partner and talent manager Jada P has left fans worried after posting a series of heartfelt messages on social media that strongly suggest she is grieving a personal loss.

The music executive, whose full name is Jada Pollock, began her posts on X on September 1, 2026, with a quiet but telling message.

Jada P, Wizkid’s longtime partner, shares emotional tribute amid personal loss. Photo: jada3_p

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Some days are just heavy."

Jada P followed it up with a gentle reminder to her followers:

"Never take life for granted ✨"

The posts set off alarm bells among her fans, but it was her third message that confirmed something serious had happened.

Jada P shared a photo of herself on a yacht, cradling her baby against her chest while a woman who appeared to be a family member or close friend took pictures nearby.

Alongside the image, she wrote a touching goodbye message:

"May you sleep peacefully in heaven, surrounded by eternal light and love. 🕊️🤍"

The identity of the person she was honouring remained undisclosed, and Jada P offered no further explanation across any of her posts.

Jada P is widely recognised in the music industry as the talent manager behind Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid. She is also the mother of three of his children.

Her tribute has since drawn an outpouring of support from fans and followers who reached out with prayers and words of comfort, even as many were left guessing about who she was mourning.

Check out Jada P's post on X below:

Fans send words of support to Jada P

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions from social media below:

@blackebony28 wrote:

"Sorry for your loss"

@wellinton_OfOyo commented:

"May her soul rest peacefully"

@PriiiinceJay said:

"May her soul rest in peace"

@Awajimf shared:

"Amen. We pray you all have the fortitude to bear the loss."

@afroArt9 wrote:

"Cheer up my Queen. Take your burden to the lord and leave it there. If u trust and never doubt"

@Milliondol43337 asked:

"Sorry for your loss Jada. If I may ask what was the cause of her deceased?"

Jada P shares heartfelt farewell message as Wizkid’s longtime partner mourns personal loss. Photo: jada3_p

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's baby mama Jada P unveils meaning behind son's name on 4th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jada Pollock and Wizkid’s son AJ turned four on July 31, 2026, with his mother sharing touching birthday moments online.

Jada P explained that AJ’s name combines the initials of both parents, with the “A” representing Wizkid’s first name, Ayodeji, and “J” representing her own name.

The birthday celebration featured a colourful Spider-Man theme, with AJ excitedly opening gifts while surrounded by red and blue balloons, decorations and a birthday banner, giving fans a rare glimpse into the family’s private life.

Source: Legit.ng