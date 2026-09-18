JAMB published a step-by-step video guide for Direct Entry candidates as part of its JAMB Explained series on September 18, 2026

The video covers registration steps and how candidates can ensure their qualifications are correctly captured in the system

Several Direct Entry candidates responded with urgent complaints about CAPS admission errors and unverified A-level results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released a new explainer video on Friday, September 18, 2026, walking Direct Entry candidates through the steps they need to follow to secure admission for the 2026 academic session.

The guide covers the full Direct Entry process, from registration to ensuring that a candidate's qualifications are correctly captured before admission can proceed.

JAMB explains how to gain admission through Direct Entry (DE). Photo credit: @jamb_hq/UTME

Source: Facebook

It is part of the board's ongoing "JAMB Explained" series.

The video was posted on JAMB's verified X account @jamb_hq on Friday, September 18, 2026.

"From registration to ensuring your qualifications are properly captured, there are important steps every Direct Entry candidate needs to follow."

JAMB urged prospective students to watch the video and stay informed throughout their admission journey.

CAPS, A-Level complaints flood JAMB's post

Despite the guidance, the post drew a wave of complaints from candidates who said they were already stuck at different stages of the admission process.

@Nicolemari42204 said her status had sat at "Recommended (AIP)" for two weeks before reverting to "non-admitted" without explanation:

"Jamb, please, my admission status was in recommended(AIP) for two weeks now, but on Wednesday it changed back to non-admitted. Please help me out."

@superBoy0024 reported being locked out of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for more than three weeks:

"It's been over 3 weeks now... I can't accept my admission through CAPS because of this issue!"

@OkeiDivine91272 said his institution had offered him a place over a week earlier, but the offer was still not reflecting correctly on his JAMB profile.

Two candidates, @HardeYinkA121 and @JaneKadiri, raised separate concerns about A-level results. @HardeYinkA121 wrote:

"My A-level is verified in NIPED but not found in CAPS," while @JaneKadiri said her aggregate and grades were not visible on CAPS even though her NIPED status showed "verified."

@mspreciousssx also asked directly:

"Please, when will the direct entry admissions process start?"

JAMB had not publicly responded to the individual complaints at the time of this report.

JAMB explains 4 CAPS admission statuses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB broke down the meaning of four admission statuses visible on students' CAPS profiles on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The statuses — Not Admitted, Admission in Progress, Proposed for Admission, and Recommended — have left many students confused.

Hundreds of candidates flooded the JAMB post with questions about errors, status changes, and delayed admissions.

Source: Legit.ng