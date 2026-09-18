A Nigerian student at Olabisi Onabanjo University shared his final exam results on X, revealing he graduated from the Computer Science department

The graduate, who goes by Ezekieladexo on X, credited God for helping him pull through what he described as a near-miss result

His celebratory post quickly drew attention on social media, with many users congratulating him on the achievement

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to X to celebrate earning a Second Class Upper division in BSc Computer Science, capping off his university journey with a result that left him visibly emotional.

The user, known as @Ezekieladexo on X, announced that he had just checked his final exam results and discovered he had pulled off a grade many students dream of.

Computer science student posts his final year result. Photo credit: EzekielAdexo/X, Olabisi Onabanjo University

Source: Twitter

His post, which quickly gained traction on the platform, captured the raw relief and joy of a student who knew things could have gone very differently.

OOU Student Credits God for His Result

In his own words, the graduate described the outcome as something that "could have been a MUSTAAAAARD," a Nigerian slang expression used to signal a catastrophic outcome or a close shave with disaster.

His phrasing resonated instantly with Nigerian social media users who understood exactly the kind of academic pressure he was referring to.

The student recorded five A's and one B, including 70 in CMP320, 71 in CMP434, 75 in the 6-unit project CMP499, 76 in CMP438, and 77 in CMP436, with the lowest being 62 with a B in CMP432.

With outstanding courses listed as NIL, the semester marks a clean and strong finish to the final year.

Rather than dwell on what almost went wrong, he chose to celebrate what went right, writing that God had helped him through and that he was "graduating in style."

He signed off with a warm farewell to his institution, describing his time there as "nice doing business with you Olabisi Onabanjo University."

Graduation Post Goes Viral on X

Olabisi Onabanjo University, located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is one of Nigeria's state universities and runs undergraduate programmes across several faculties, including the sciences.

A Second Class Upper, also known as a 2:1, is widely regarded as a strong academic result in Nigerian universities and is often a requirement for postgraduate programmes and competitive job applications.

The graduate's post struck a chord with many Nigerians who have experienced the suspense of waiting for final results, particularly in science-based courses where grading can be demanding.

His blend of humour, gratitude, and relief made the post feel deeply familiar to anyone who has walked a similar path.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bags first class in computer science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lateefat Bello, a Computer Science graduate, revealed she balanced paid work throughout her university years while keeping up with her studies.

Only 9 students out of 166 graduated with First Class Honours in her department, with just 3 of them being women.

Source: Legit.ng