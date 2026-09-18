Legendary Nigerian singer Charly Boy responded to a critic who questioned his daughter's engagement to a woman

A fan in the comments section suggested his daughter had never been with a man, prompting the music icon to fire back

Charly Boy revealed a surprising personal detail about his daughter that silenced the troll

Charly Boy, the iconic Nigerian musician born Charles Oputa, has hit back at a troll who tried to undermine his daughter's same-gender Charly Boy defends his daughter’s same-gender engagement after a troll questions her choices, revealing she is a mother of six and a great-grandmother at 74.engagement with a pointed and deeply personal response.

The Area Fada had earlier shared footage from his daughter's engagement ceremony on social media, expressing his congratulations to the couple and calling on his followers to send their best wishes to the newlyweds-to-be.

Why Charly Boy isn’t backing down amid backlash over daughter’s marriage. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Fan questions Charly Boy's daughter's choices

The comment section quickly drew attention when one critic decided to question the legitimacy of his daughter's relationship.

The user implied that she had simply never been with a man, suggesting that if she had, she would not be with a woman.

"Has she tasted D before? I swear she will reserve back," the fan wrote.

Rather than ignore the comment, Charly Boy responded directly, shutting down the speculation with a statement that left little room for debate.

Charly Boy's response goes viral

The veteran entertainer revealed that his daughter is a mother of six children, and that one of those children had even made him a great-grandfather.

"She has 6 children, and one made me a great-grandfather. It's her life," he replied.

The response was firm but calm, making clear that his daughter is a grown woman who has lived a full life and is entirely capable of making her own decisions.

Charly Boy has long been known for his progressive views and outspoken personality, and his defence of his daughter's engagement is consistent with the unapologetic stance he has maintained throughout his decades-long career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

See the comment below:

Charly Boy sends message to critics after daughter’s marriage to a woman. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of Charly Boy's daughter and partner:

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng