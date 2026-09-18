Nigerian singer Mr P of P-Square opened up about why his November 18 birthday fills him with dread rather than joy

The singer pointed to public scrutiny of what he and twin brother Paul Okoye post on the day as the root of his frustration

Mr P said he has even considered changing his date of birth on official documents, including his passport

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has spoken candidly about the weight he carries every time his birthday rolls around on November 18.

During an appearance on the Capital XTRA Podcast aired on YouTube on September 17 2026, the former P-Square member explained that the date no longer feels like a personal celebration.

Peter Okoye speaks about his difficult November 18 birthday experience with twin brother Paul Okoye. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Instead, Mr P said, it has turned into an occasion where the public fixates on what he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, will say or post online rather than simply wishing them well.

"November 18th, for the past 13 years, hasn't been a birthday that everyone can wish for themselves. November 18th is always gonna be like a moment where everybody's looking out to see what you're gonna post, what they're gonna say," he said.

Mr P speaks on living next door to his twin brother

Part of what makes the situation harder, Peter Okoye explained, is that Paul Okoye was his neighbour.

He said visitors frequently go to Paul's side, where gossip tends to follow, while others feel uneasy about calling on one twin without acknowledging the other.

"My brother is my neighbour, like I said, and people go to his side. They do a lot of gossip, and they don't want to feel neglected," he added.

Because of this, Peter Okoye said he now considers his birthday a personal matter, one he would rather observe quietly and separately.

"So this one is separate. I think it's personal to me. So if you ask me, I just say, like, let me just have my separate birthday."

Peter Okoye considers changing his passport date

In perhaps the most striking part of his comments, Mr P said he has thought about formally changing his date of birth on official documents, including his passport, though he conceded the process would not be quick.

"I wish I could change that on my documentation, the passport, but I know it's gonna take a lot of time. But because maybe in the near future I might do it," he said.

Summing up his feelings, the Afrobeats singer said the date has carried a negative energy for well over a decade:

"November 18th has been not a birthday. It has been a bad day for me for the last 16, 17 years."

Watch Peter Okoye speak about his birthday in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Mr P's confession

Social media users had mixed reactions to his comments:

@victoriaenyum wrote:

"Bro don come again 😂he wants to trend again and tag his brothers bad so that people will pity him and drag his twin brother.Mtcheeww"

@bbrown4561 said:

"Grow up and bundle up,nobody cares ,move tf on!"

@pretylizzy02 noted:

"It still doesn't stop the fact that you were born on the 18th"

@michaelz_edwardz shared:

"This twin fight won't be ending soon. May God use the elders to heal n unite them 🙏 amen"

@soromotoochukwu wrote:

"Bros he for good make u keep this ur family issues within urself. No body love you reach your family no matter what. U and ur twin bro matter belike husband and wife matter."

Mr P talks about the pressure surrounding his birthday and strained relationship with Paul Okoye. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares why he decided to speak out about his brothers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye explained why he decided to publicly share his side of the fallout with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

He said he had hoped they would acknowledge their alleged wrongs, but the situation kept getting worse, prompting him to speak out.

Peter added that he was seeking justice for P-Square fans and also discussed his allegations against Jude and Paul over the group’s finances and songwriting credits.

Source: Legit.ng