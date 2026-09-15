The Osun State Police Command recovered a second body from the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife, days after Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Oyeyemi was shot dead there

Oyeyemi, widely known as Emir Ajagungbade, was buried at his Osogbo home on Monday as police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department

Osun's Commissioner for Transportation denied claims that he endorsed Emir as the next NURTW state chairman before the killing occurred

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Osun State Police Command said it had found a second body on the grounds of the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife, two days after Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, was shot dead at the same location.

Legit.ng reports that a political ally of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was shot dead at a motor park in Ile-Ife.

Police recover another corpse from Ile Ife motor park in Osun state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said that the recovered remains had been deposited at a morgue and that the park remains shut on the orders of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

As reported by The Punch, he confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, September 15, 2026.

"The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation," Ojelabi said. "Those being mentioned in connection with the crime should go to the nearest police station to report themselves rather than going to social media to defend themselves."

According to Premium Times, he added that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, had given assurances that everyone involved would face the law, "irrespective of who they are."

What triggered Ile-Ife shooting

Eyewitness accounts and social media footage showed Emir lying face down in a pool of blood inside a vehicle after Sunday's clash at the park. Governor Adeleke, in a statement through his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, confirmed Emir's death and ordered Zungura to identify and arrest those responsible.

The violence has been linked to a push by a faction within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to install Emir as the next Osun State chairman of the union.

A rival group, reportedly led by another transport union figure known as Sibi, is said to have been on the opposing side of that dispute.

Transportation commissioner denies endorsing emir

As the investigation progressed, two NURTW leaders in Ile-Ife, identified as Gbadagesin and Kazeem Akeem, circulated videos claiming that Osun Commissioner for Transportation Sesan Oyedele summoned union leaders to his Modakeke home on Sunday and told them the state government backed the Emir for the chairmanship.

Oyedele rejected the account outright. He said union members from various branches had contacted him after an internal meeting in Osogbo the previous week, requesting to see him.

He invited them to his office on Monday, but they asked to visit him at home instead and arrived around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

"When they got to my house, they told me that they had all agreed that Olalekan Emir should be the next chairman, and they wanted me to support them," he said. "I told them that since that was what they wanted, I would present their case before the governor, the Chief of Staff and others when he gets back to the state."

He said the killing happened roughly two hours after the group left his residence. Oyedele also called on residents to remain calm, saying the crisis would be resolved.

Emir's burial draws tension

Meanwhile, Emir's remains were interred at his newly built home in the Agunbelewo area of Osogbo, with traditionalists performing the burial rites before close family members and priests.

His associates who accompanied the body from the Osun State University Teaching Hospital were kept outside during the ceremony.

Before the body was released from the hospital morgue, suspected hoodlums linked to the deceased allegedly attacked two hospital workers who were filming the scene on their phones. The situation was brought under control after additional police vehicles arrived with operatives.

Police recover another corpse, slain Accord chieftain buried after Osun shooting.

Source: Original

Adeleke speaks after ally was shot dead

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered police to arrest suspects linked to the killing of Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Ajagungbade in Ile-Ife.

Ajagungbade, known as Emir, was shot in the head during a meeting at Mayfair motor park amid a leadership tussle over control of the park.

The governor announced plans to reintroduce a Park Management System and issue an Executive Order to restore order in motor parks across Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng