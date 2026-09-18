New Zealand has outlined the eligibility requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for the student and trainee work visa

Applicants must demonstrate good health, good character, and genuine intentions to comply with the conditions of the visa

Proof of sufficient funds is required, with a minimum of NZD $1,000 per month unless accommodation has been prepaid

New Zealand has published the full list of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to be eligible for its student and trainee work visa.

The conditions cover everything from health and character to financial standing.

New Zealand lists conditions for people seeking student and trainee work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for student and trainee work visa

1. Identity

According to the country's immigration authority, applicants are required to provide proof of identity, which includes one acceptable photo for online applications or two photos for paper submissions, alongside a valid passport or certificate of identity.

2. Health

On the health front, applicants must be in good health at the time of application. Those planning to stay for six months or longer may be required to undergo a chest X-ray, while a medical certificate becomes a likely requirement for stays approaching 12 months.

3. Character requirement

Character is equally scrutinised. Applicants with a criminal conviction or who are considered a security risk to New Zealand may be denied the visa. Police certificates are compulsory for anyone whose total time in New Zealand, across all visits and previous visa categories, amounts to 24 months or more.

4. Genuine intentions

Immigration authorities also assess whether an applicant genuinely intends to abide by the visa's conditions. This determination draws on the information provided in the application, details of the applicant's personal circumstances, and any previous applications on record.

5. Financial requirement

Foreign nationals applying as students undertaking practical work experience, or as dental or medical trainees, must demonstrate that they can financially support themselves during their stay. The minimum required is NZD $1,000 per month, reduced to NZD $400 per month if accommodation has already been paid for in advance.

Acceptable evidence of funds includes bank statements, credit card statements, bank drafts, traveller's cheques, prepaid hotel vouchers or receipts, or a completed sponsorship form from an approved sponsor.

6. Work experience

For students specifically seeking to gain practical work experience, the requirements go further. They must show that the work is directly related to their course of study or training, that their educational institution supports the placement, and that they hold a written offer of work from a New Zealand education provider or employer.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng