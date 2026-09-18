Nigerian street artist Portable responded publicly after his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, threatened legal action over his alleged refusal to support their children

Portable challenged Ashabi Simple's claims and questioned why she was contacting his manager about their children's welfare

The singer told Ashabi Simple to hand over the children to him, insisting he would take full responsibility if they lived with him

Street artist Portable has taken his ongoing dispute with Ashabi Simple, his fourth baby mama, to social media, firing back after she allegedly threatened to sue him for refusing to provide financial support for their children.

In a lengthy and heated online rant, the Zazu crooner rejected Ashabi Simple's demands for food money, questioning why she was reaching out through his manager to raise concerns about their children's welfare rather than coming to him directly.

Portable reacts as Ashabi Simple threatens to sue over their children. Credit: @ashabisimple, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable was particularly incensed that the children were reportedly being raised at Ashabi Simple's mother's home, arguing that her daily outings showed she was not present enough to care for them herself.

Portable challenges Ashabi Simple to hand over the children

In his own words, Portable made his position clear:

"Don't use children to threaten me; you are the one that brought the private part to me. I did the do, you got pregnant, and we agreed. We are not marrying each other again; we have fought. You did not act well, you acted like an unfortunate human being. Now, you are saying it's past, and we can be friends, demanding food money for the children. Why are you asking me for that? Train the children alone. The children will eventually come home."

He also took issue with a birthday celebration that was held for one of the children without his presence, saying spectators were wrong to celebrate Ashabi Simple in his absence as the children's father.

Ashabi Simple warns Portable as she threatens legal action over their children. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable questions Ashabi Simple's intentions

The singer went further, questioning whether the money he would send for food would actually reach the children or be used for Ashabi Simple's personal needs. He also dismissed the threat of a lawsuit, telling her to simply return the children to him instead.

"She said she is going to sue me because I did not drop food money. Give me my children; another woman will take care of them," he said.

Portable insisted that if the children were in his custody, he would have no trouble paying their school fees, celebrating their birthdays, buying clothes, and feeding them. He maintained that his reluctance was not about neglecting the children, but about distrust over how the money was being managed.

He ended his tirade with a pointed remark aimed at Ashabi Simple, declaring that she had lost her "glory" and that things between them were firmly in the past.

Watch the viral video of Portable's outburst:

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Fans laughed at the music star becaue of how he used to boast about his prowess when it came to boxing matches with any other celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng