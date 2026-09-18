Marcel Ngogbehei, Labour Party's director-general of mobilisation and integration, is set to address supporters in a virtual session on September 18, 2026

The programme will focus on DMI updates, the state of the nation, and the party's plans heading into the 2027 general elections

Ngogbehei was the pioneer founder of the Peter Obi Support Network and led key Obidient Movement structures before the 2023 election

Marcel Ngogbehei, director-general of the Labour Party's Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI), is scheduled to reveal his directorate's plans for the 2027 general elections during a virtual engagement on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The session, themed "DMI Updates, State of the Nation & Strategies for 2027," is set to begin at 9 pm Nigerian time and is open to party supporters and stakeholders.

Marcel Ngogbehei, Labour Party’s director-general of Mobilisation and Integration, is set to discuss the party’s 2027 strategy. Photo credit: Marcel Ngogbehei

Source: UGC

Ngogbehei's Role in the Obidient Movement

Before his current position within the Labour Party, Ngogbehei was one of the most prominent organisers behind the Obidient Movement, the grassroots campaign that formed around Peter Obi during the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election.

He founded the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) and chaired the first one-million-man march held in support of Obi. He was subsequently elected, unopposed, as the pioneer chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO).

Under his leadership, the CPO participated in the Labour Party/CPO Leadership Summit held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja in August 2022. Ngogbehei also served on the 2023 presidential campaign team and held a chieftaincy role within the Labour Party under former party chairman Julius Abure.

What the September 18 Session Will Cover

Ngogbehei's upcoming virtual engagement is focused on his present responsibilities at the DMI rather than his earlier Obidient Movement work. The directorate's mandate centres on mobilising and integrating supporters across the country as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

The September 18 session is expected to provide participants with updates on the DMI's ongoing activities, an assessment of the current political climate in Nigeria, and a look at the Labour Party's broader mobilisation approach ahead of 2027.

The DMI has extended an invitation to party supporters and stakeholders to join the session, which organisers say will serve as a platform for frank discussion on how the party intends to position itself before the elections.

Labour Party Warns NDC Ahead of 2027 Elections

In another report, the Labour Party (LP) has warned Senator Seriake Dickson's leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to beware of their alliance with Peter Obi and his supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The LP national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, said Obi and his supporters’ political motive is to conquer and illegally take over the leadership of any political party that accommodates them. Abure said Obi and his followers are ingrates who will never remember the sacrifices you made for them. He commended Senator Dickson for refusing Obi's request to field all his supporters in the elective positions in the party.

Source: Legit.ng